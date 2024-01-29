SEWE Announces New Programming and Events for 2024

In addition to the return of popular SEWE classics like Dockdogs, the Fine Art Gallery, sheep herding, and flight demonstrations, the annual event has increased its event schedule and special events programming to include:

New Special Events

Writers’ Round: Lowcountry Lyrics

An intimate writers’ round on Shem Creek will showcase writers behind some of the music industry’s biggest acts and chart-topping hits, including Keith Stegall, Leslie Satcher, Bradley Gaskin and Kevin MaC.

Private Residence, 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM on Friday, February 16th

Tickets available at sewe.com

SEWE Kick Off at Lamar’s

Start SEWE weekend off with a night out on the town. SEWE presents an evening at Lamar's Sporting Club, Charleston’s first reservation-only nightlife experience, featuring SEWE-inspired cocktails, surcees, light bites, live painting and chances to win original art by 2023 Featured Artist, Ryan Kirby.

Lamar’s Sporting Club, 6 PM on Wednesday, February 14th

Tickes available at sewe.com

Ian Munsick Concert

In partnership with the Gaillard Center, SEWE is bringing Western-country music artist Ian Munsick to the Lowcountry. The Wyoming native has recently toured alongside country music stars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson.

Gaillard Center, 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM on Thursday, February 15th

Tickets available at gaillardcenter.org.

New SEWE Schedule Programming

(Entry included in a SEWE general admission ticket. Tickets available at sewe.com.)

Women in Conservation Panel

Female leaders in conservation will take the stage at the Gaillard Center to discuss their journeys, challenges and contributions in the world of wildlife conservation from the sea, land and sky. Panelists include Amy Kight from Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Mandy Feavel from the Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey and Dr. Forrest Gomez from the National Marine Mammal Foundation.

Gaillard Center, 4 PM - 4:45 PM on Saturday, February 17th

Carolina Marsh Tacky Association

The Carolina Marsh Tacky Association will be showcasing one of South Carolina’s most historic and unique treasures, the Marsh Tacky horse for the first time at SEWE.

Brittlebank Park, 10 AM - 6 PM on Friday & Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM on Sunday

Jeff Corwin: Live Animal Show

Television personality, author, and conservationist Jeff Corwin will return to the Gaillard Center to entertain SEWE attendees with educational tales of his time in the field. The show will feature a unique new lineup of live animals including an anaconda, sloth, exotic snakes and more.

Gaillard Center, 2 PM - 3 PM on Friday, February 16th

Sporting Art Roadshow Appraisal Days