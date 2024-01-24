Single-game Tickets for Battery's 2024 Season On Sale Now, Kickoff Times Confirmed

Single-game tickets for the Charleston Battery’s 2024 USL Championship season are on sale via SeatGeek.com now, the club announced Wednesday. The Battery kick off their 32nd season in club history on March 9, away at North Carolina FC.

Fans can buy their tickets now, starting at $15 and ranging to $40, on SeatGeek.com, the club’s exclusive digital ticketing provider. Fans can also save money by buying tickets prior to matchday (when prices rise).

Charleston’s home opener is set for Sat., March 23, against New Mexico United in the fourth edition of the Black and Yellow Derby.

Demand for Battery tickets was high as three of the team’s final six matches were sold out – including the Eastern Conference Final and USL Championship Final.

The club also confirmed kickoff times for the 2024 campaign, with home start times ranging from 4 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET and away start times from 11 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.