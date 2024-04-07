Single in the Holy City: Best Places to Find Charleston Singles

× Expand kara ruth photo Farina

When you’re single, you’re always hearing that there’s “plenty of fish in the sea.” But where exactly are these fish?! In a city like Charleston where the world is your oyster (no pun intended), it still can feel impossible to find the hidden gems. So, I’ve rounded up my top tips and tricks for where to find the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of the Holy City.

Dating Apps

Knocking the most obvious out of the way, we have dating apps. Old reliable. Maybe not a fan favorite, but usually gets the job done.

I have in fact used each member of The Holy Trinity: Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder. I’m mainly a Hinge girl myself, and would say I’ve found the most success there. But take the word success with a grain of salt.

Most profiles you come across are the same people you’ve been seeing on these apps for years. You judge them for still being there, and then immediately judge yourself because you’re still there too.

But fear not! You will come across the hot guy you always see out on a Saturday night, but are too scared to talk to in person. What better way to shoot your shot than on an app? You’ll match, get a little ego boost, but then probably never actually message each other. Alas, the cycle continues.

Clearly, I’m never shy to admit that I can be a dating app hater. But, I also see how practical they are. In a world of us always being on our phones, it’s worth giving it a shot. But tread lightly, because the Peter Pans are lurking.

In The Wild

Charleston’s wildlife exposition isn’t actually SEWE, it’s the bar scene. And it genuinely should be studied. But that’s a story for another time.

Meeting people out and about is intimidating, but attainable. It’s all about strategy. As they say in real estate, location, location, location. Not just any bar will do. The music can’t be deafeningly loud, and there needs to be a space to mingle and chit chat.

Crowded dance floors where you’re packed in like sardines don’t usually do the trick. Do I love them? Yes, but for a night out with my girls, and not so much to socialize with men. Did I happen to meet a guy on the Uptown Social dance floor and then proceed to date him for two months? Yes. So it is possible. But did it work out? No. Case in point.

Some of my personal favorites that hit this sweet spot of vibes are Dispensary, Frontier Lounge, Red’s, and Saltwater Cowboys (sometimes).

And, a more specific favorite: Share House during the daytime. We all know nothing good ever happens after midnight, so don’t count out hitting the town earlier in the day when the vibes are more relaxed.

Mutual Friends

Charleston is all about connections and networking. I always say the best way to meet people here is through people. It’s truly like magic. You can meet one person, and they can introduce you to their crew, and boom! Your circle expands, your network grows, you have 15 new friends, and maybe even a new job. The opportunities are endless.

And if that works so well for friendships, why not try it with relationships? Throw a party or pregame, and tell everyone you invite to bring someone. Join your friend’s kickball or pickleball league. You never know who knows who in this town. Which can be terrifying, but also great at the same time.

Plus, meeting someone through someone removes a step of meeting someone off an app or in the wild, and your mutual connection can vouch that they aren’t a complete weirdo.

The dating scene in Charleston isn’t always a walk in the park. But there are some diamonds in the rough out there. At least there has to be, right?