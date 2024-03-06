Southern Living Announces Winners of 2024 South’s Best Awards, Charleston Once Again Named Best City

Southern Living today announced the winners of its eighth annual South’s Best Awards, recognizing their readers’ favorite Southern destinations and experiences. It should come as no surprise to Charlestonians that the Holy City was well represented, including taking home the South’s Best City designation for the eighth year in a row.

“From the beaches and charm of Wilmington, North Carolina, our top city on the rise, to the hidden desert gem of Marfa, Texas, this year’s South’s Best Issue celebrates the places and experiences that define our beloved region,” said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. “We’re thrilled to have Matthew and Camila McConaughey on our cover, whose love of the Lone Star State embodies the spirit of the South’s Best Issue.”

This year's South's Best Awards survey results reveal the South’s Best Cities on the Rise, plus the Best Cities, Best Small Town in Every State, Best New Restaurants, Best BBQ in Every State, and more. The special double issue’s cover features Matthew and Camila McConaughey talking about family, their connection to Texas, and the creation of their tequila brand, Pantalones.

Highlights of Southern Living’s 2024 South’s Best Awards survey results are as follows:

South's Best Cities – Top 10

1. Charleston, SC

2. Savannah, GA

3. Nashville, TN

4. New Orleans, LA

5. Asheville, NC

6. Greenville, SC

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Austin, TX

9. Raleigh, NC

10. Orlando, FL

You can see the full list here.

South’s Best Cities on the Rise – Top 10

1. Wilmington, NC

2. Franklin, TN

3. Spartanburg, SC

4. Huntsville, AL

5. Columbia, SC

6. New Braunfels, TX

7. Bowling Green, KY

8. Cary, NC

9. Alpharetta, GA

10. Bentonville, AR

You can see the full list here.

Charleston’s other mentions

Best New Restaurant By State - Vern's

The South's Best New Museum - The International African American Museum

For more results from Southern Living South’s Best 2024 survey, including the full lists in every category, visit SouthernLiving.com.