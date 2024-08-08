Sullivan’s Island Shop Goldbug Opens New Sister Store, Ship of Fools

× Expand Provided

Sullivan’s Island boutique shop Goldbug has officially opened a sister store, Ship of Fools. Owner Ashley Martin officially opened the shop, located at 1419 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, on May 3, 2024.

Martin initially opened Goldbug, located at 2205-E Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island, in 2015. The space measured just 80 square feet. Years later, she knew she wanted to eventually expand to a roomier space where she could offer a wider variety of apparel and jewelry items.

“Where do we go, and how do we do it?” Martin said of her process. “We weren’t able to expand anymore on Sullivan’s Island.”

Debating between opening another Goldbug store or a completely new concept store, after starting to look at different spaces in 2022, it became clear Martin wanted to pursue something different—"a whole new store with a new identity"—and the idea for Ship of Fools was hatched. She began renting the space in late 2022, which underwent major construction and renovations throughout 2023.

“Ship of Fools is not as clean and bright—it has more depth and layers, with a mix of older antique pieces and fixtures, with more of a European style to it,” says Martin. “I wanted to bring in things that are really different than what's offered in the area. We carry small, independent brands from Greece, France, and more, with a focus on women's clothing.”

The boutique’s name was inspired by the Grateful Dead song “Ship of Fools,” but is also a play on words that Martin adds is a “poke at the current state of where we are in the world.” Unlike Goldbug, whose aesthetic she calls “light and airy,” Ship of Fools has a “moodier” feel that is less beach-oriented yet still has a “nautical nod.” The inky-dark blue exterior highlights the store’s stand-alone location. With a large flagstone patio in the back, Martin hopes to utilize the space for community events with local brands and vendors for pop-ups.

Ship of Fools is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All photos were provided by Ship of Fools