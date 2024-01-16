Table & Twine Shares Valentine's Day Offerings for 2024

This Valentine’s Day, do something more special than a packed restaurant with busy staff or a sink piled high with dishes from cooking at home. Table & Twine’s Valentine’s Day meal packages and selections are chef-curated, chef-prepared, and delivered right to your doorstep.

Simply choose the meal option that’s right for your romantic night, order in advance, and kick back knowing you’ve made a Valentine’s plan that’s stress-free.

Table & Twine’s Valentine’s Day offerings include:

Four-Course Dinner For Two:

1st Course: Appetizer -Fruit & Cheese

2nd Course: Lobster Carbonara

3rd Course: (2) Filet Mignon, whipped potatoes, haricot verts with truffle butter

4th Course: (2) Dark Chocolate Tortes

Finish & Serve Meals:

Filet Mignon, whipped potatoes, haricot verts with truffle butter

Lobster Carbonara

Valentine’s Day DIY Cookie Decorating Kit

Cupid’s Arrow Cocktail Mix

You can get this Four-Course Dinner For Two for $149.99, with a la carte selections for less.

Visit https://tableandtwine.com/ collections/valentines-day- package-charleston to learn more. Pre-order before 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 11th for delivery in time for Valentine’s Day.