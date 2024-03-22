Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces Kate Spade New York, Pandora, All-Star Elite, ​​Among Others

Tanger Outlets Charleston invites customers to enjoy an elevated shopping experience with the announcement of Kate Spade New York, Pandora, All-Star Elite, Boho Collective and It’s All in the Biscuit. Opening soon, the diverse group of retailers will join the ranks of more than 80 top shops, speciality stores and dining spots that call the Low Country’s preferred outlet destination home.

“We are delighted for our customers to have access to unique retail offerings from designer brands to local favorites with the upcoming addition of Kate Spade, Pandora, All-Star Elite, Boho Collective and It’s All in the Biscuit,” said Tanger Charleston Marketing Director Andrea Gervacio. “We’re confident shoppers will enjoy the variety of options at our center with something for every style, interest and craving to enjoy.”

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York will open at Tanger Charleston in a 2,800-square-foot store location near Under Armour. ​ ​

​​​As the world’s largest jewelry brand, Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Opening this summer in a 1,260-square-foot shop near Cole Haan, the Denmark-based company will welcome shoppers with an expansive selection of collectible charm bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings and other custom jewelry pieces. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

All-Star Elite is a sports lover’s paradise with 3,853 square feet of retail space filled with licensed sportswear apparel for men and youth. Opening this spring near Columbia and American Eagle, the clothing emporium will showcase an extensive collection of accessories, jerseys, shoes, t-shirts and novelty items from favorite sports films. From basketball and football to baseball, soccer and others, All-Star Elite has every extracurricular covered. ​

A bespoke collection of small businesses sharing a passion for the bohemian aesthetic, Boho Collective will open this spring in an 1,855-square-foot space next to Rack Room Shoes. The diverse group of retailers will welcome guests with handmade jewelry, clothing, eco-friendly home décor, wellness products and more to help create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. ​

Born out of a love for bringing together family with food, the locally and minority-owned It’s All in the Biscuit will help curb shoppers’ cravings with made-from-scratch biscuits featuring sweet and savory offerings for every discerning palate. The airstream food truck is now open in the courtyard area between Calvin Klein and Palmetto Moon. ​