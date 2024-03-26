The Price is Right Live Returns to the North Charleston PAC April 23rd

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on April 23rd at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as the legendary television game show The Price Is Right is brought to life in an unforgettable live event. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside celebrity host Todd Newton, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and, of course, the legendary Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

