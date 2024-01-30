The Ultimate Winter Bucket List: Charleston and Beyond

You've exchanged gifts, feasted, and feted. You've rung in the New Year and Dry January has wrung you out. Is it time to settle in and hibernate already? Absolutely not! Check out our list of easy, affordable, and fun activities designed to spark your curiosity, refresh your spirit, and revive your sense of adventure.

Get Your Steps in Style

Did you make a resolution to walk or run more often this year? Charleston's mild winter weather means you can comfortably get your steps in without ending up drenched in sweat. And since you're strolling along so cool, calm, and hydrated, it's also the perfect time to exercise your mind by visiting some of Charleston's many cultural treasures. Now's the time to comfortably climb the stairs of the city's beautifully preserved historic homes, which tend to run hot in the summer due to the historically accurate lack of HVAC systems. But winter's a different story. No air conditioning? No problem.

Where to start: Charleston's Museum Mile is the perfect distance for an achievable fitness goal. "Rest stops" include six museums, five historic houses, a Revolutionary War powder magazine, as well as many notable public buildings and churches. The Charleston Museum offers discounted three-site combination tickets, which allow entry into the Joseph Manigault House, the Heyward-Washington House, and the museum itself.

For a fun twist, try this: Step off of the beaten path by booking the Hidden Alleyways and Passages walking tour. You'll explore charming cobblestone, brick, and stone pathways without dodging cars and crowds. Free entrance to the Powder Magazine Museum is included in the tour price.

Eat In-Season During the Off-Season

The summer crowds are gone, which means you can actually score a reservation at your favorite restaurant this winter. What's on the menu? Vitamin-rich leafy greens like kale and collards are in season and the rosy red beet is the star of the salad course – just in time for Valentine's Day. The many merits of fresh, local veggies aside, we'll admit that it's the coastal seafood that brings the party. That's right, it's oyster season.

Where to start: Go big at the world's largest oyster festival, where 50,000 pounds of oysters are on the menu. Buy tickets and head to Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens on February 4 for the 40th anniversary of the annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, which features live music, oyster shucking and eating contests, and a variety of food and beverage vendors.

For a fun twist, try this: To refine your palate in a more intimate setting, book a culinary experience at Oystercatcher Restaurant, where you can learn more about regional history and cuisine at Shuck and Savor, a guided oyster tasting session. The classes are held on Thursdays from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Wild Dunes.

Find Trees and Trails for Rock-Bottom Prices

South Carolina is blessed with a robust state park system, which features gorgeous vistas, abundant wildlife, and miles of trails to hike or bike. Water lovers will find miles of river routes to kayak. Winter is a great time to explore the outdoors without having to pack quite so much bug spray. Another reason to go now? Many of the parks are offering special deals that won't break the bank.

Where to start: Looking for a budget-friendly way to treat family and friends to a season full of park visits? The ALL Park Passport "provides unlimited entry to all South Carolina state parks for everyone in the pass holder's vehicle." Seniors age 65 and older can get a 50 percent discount on an ALL Park Passport, as can legally blind or disabled residents and active members of the South Carolina National Guard. Now, who's driving and how many people can you fit into your vehicle?

For a fun twist, try this: Embrace seasonal migration and find your winter home away from home at one of the state parks offering a 50 percent discount on camping reservations through the Winter Wonderland 30-Day Camping Special program or the 2023-24 Snowbird 30-Day Camping Special, both of which last through February 29.

Bloom Where You're Planted

While winter brings snowstorms to our friends in northern climates, it's camellia season in South Carolina. Magnolia Plantation is known for its large historic collection, the earliest of which were planted in the 1840's, when the imported flower was becoming fashionable in Southern gardens. You'll find these beauties making their appearance alongside other seasonal blooms such as pansies, winter honeysuckle, snapdragons, and flowering apricot.

Where to start: South Carolina residents can take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free ticket specials through February 9 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Explore six miles of walking and biking trails to see a range of flowers and foliage.

For a fun twist, try this: While more old-growth camellias can be found at Magnolia, it's Middleton Place that takes the prize for the first Camellia japonica planted in America. Of the original four planted in 1776, one remaining shrub has survived. The old girl has survived war, fire, and an earthquake, so it's worth paying this resilient plant a visit. Middleton offers guided tours of its Versailles-inspired gardens, which were designed in 1741. Perhaps these perseverant blooms will inspire you to make 2024 a year of good health, personal growth, and abundant moments of beauty.