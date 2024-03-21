Tierra al Mar in Mount Pleasant is Now Open for Lunch

Tierra al Mar, a Latin-American inspired restaurant in Mount Pleasant, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated lunch service.

The restaurant, which is celebrating its two year anniversary this month, is known for its dishes inspired by the diverse cultures of Latin America as well as fresh seafood and light vegetable dishes. With the introduction of lunch service, the restaurant is now open for Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 3 pm.

The lunch menu at Tierra al Mar features an array of Latin American specialties like Big Eye Tuna Aguachile and Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl to a selection of tacos, as well as modern interpretations of classic dishes such as Tierra al Mar’s burger and House Nachos.

“We are excited to expand our opening hours to lunch as so many of our patrons have been asking for it,” said Chef Patrick Owens, the owner of Owens Dining Group.

For more information about Tierra al Mar and to view the lunch menu, visit www.owensdininggroup.com.