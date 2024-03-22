Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Patriots Point Road

Crews will be performing daytime paving work on Patriots Point Road from the Omar Shrine Center to Marina Road in Mt. Pleasant beginning Monday, March 25.

This project involves asphalt recycling. The process includes recycling the existing asphalt in place by heating, softening, remixing, and laying down the new layer of asphalt.

Paving details:

Work will occur from 6 am to 6 p.m. for about two weeks beginning March 20.

Crews will work on weekends.

There will be traffic control to direct drivers through the construction zone.

All work is weather dependent.

The process will provide additional structural strength to Patriots Point Road. For more information, call Charleston County Public Works at 843-202-7600 or email roads@charlestoncounty.org.