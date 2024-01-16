Warming Center to Open This Week Due to Cold Weather

City of Charleston officials today announced that three warming centers will open this week due to cold weather. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC Warming Center, Hibben UMC Warming Center, and Seacoast Church in Summerville Warming Center will open Tuesday, January 16th and Wednesday, January 17th due to cold weather.

Seacoast Church in Summerville will be the only shelter open Thursday, January 18th; however, that is subject to change as the city continues to assess the weather and the need. Each Center accepts men, women, and children (no pets).

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC Warming Center is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston. Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CARTA will provide transportation to and from this Center: Rt 13, drop-off and pick up at Remount Rd/Allison Ave. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Aldersgate: (843) 744-0283.

Hibben UMC Warming Center is located at 690 Coleman Boulevard in Mt Pleasant. Admission hours are from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hibben will pick up individuals from the Citadel Square Baptist Church downtown at 6:30 pm. each night and transport them to this Center. CARTA will provide free transportation from this Center each morning. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Hibben: (843) 884-9761.

Seacoast Summerville Warming Center is located at 301 E N 5th St Summerville, SC 29483. Admission hours are from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. On weekdays ONLY, Tricounty Link will provide free transportation to and from this Center along their standard route. Site specific questions can be directed to the office at Seacoast Summerville: (843) 486-0193.