Who is The Rez Rev and How Are They Helping Emerging Workers in South Carolina?

Give us your elevator pitch.

“REZREV, reimagines resumes with video to help job seekers stand out in today's competitive job market. Our career-readiness program, Rev Up, helps emerging workers to 'rev up and get real' about their careers, developing the professional and 'human' skills needed to make a strong impression,” Jackie Kohlhepp, Co-Founder and CEO of The Rez Rev, rolls off her tongue.

RezRev focuses more heavily on tools, education, and services designed to help emerging workers differentiate themselves in the job market. They help emerging workers get noticed faster through a stronger, more personalized first impression in a way that a traditional resume can’t.

“Rez Rev, short for ‘resume revolution,’ is on a mission to rehumanize hiring. We do that by providing innovative tools, like our video resume platform, coupled with cutting edge curriculum for emerging workers, to help them be confidently career ready and stand out from the crowd,” Brittany Betit, Co-Founder and CEO of The Rez Rev adds.

What inspired you to start this business and motivated you to focus on specifically video resumes?

“As a former hiring manager, I [Brittany] knew that resumes were not a good indicator of the quality of a candidate, as many people were unaware how to write a resume to their professional story for the job they want. Video resumes give you the opportunity to meet a candidate, or a company, prior to the interview.”

Coming from talent acquisition, Jackie found resumes to be exhausting.

“Sure, sometimes they painted a strong picture of a candidate's potential but more often than not, they were not a good indicator of a person's fit for an open position,” she said.

They wanted to find a way for candidates to present their true potential, passion, and fit for a position earlier in the screening process so that talented individuals wouldn't be overlooked just because their resume might not fit a certain formula.

Who benefits from your services?

The Rez Rev, is mostly known for their work with high school and college students. What many might not know about is their work with employers. They provide education and training to employers regarding the needs of emerging workers, including best practices for attracting and hiring.

“Last fall, I [Jackie] gave a talk to a group of HR professionals on best practices for recruiting and hiring Gen Z (born 1997 - 2012). I invited some SC college students to serve on a panel with the goal of amplifying the voice of emerging workers. Students serving on the panel shared what they look for in their job search and what entices them to work for an organization. The opportunity to link emerging workers with hiring decision-makers was powerful.”

What unique perspectives do you bring as a women-owned business?

“In today's job market, the ability to be nimble and adaptive is essential,” said Jackie.

Brittany added, “We have had our own unique experiences and challenges as it relates to the career field, and those experiences have helped us build services and programming that supports emerging workers, so they don't have to face the same challenges we have been through.”

To make The Rez Rev’s programming relevant and beneficial, Brittany and Jackie have done their research through surveys and conversations to learn the unique needs of their users. They take all that data and feedback and incorporate it into the curriculum and workshop offerings, tailoring each one to the audience they are addressing.

“Every person is different, and every need is different, however, there are common experiences that we've all been through that shape who we are or who we become,” says Brittany.

Added Jackie, “Staying up to date on the changing job market trends is essential."

Jackie is a member of Palmetto SHRM and currently serves as the President-Elect of the Palmetto SHRM Board. She attends regular meetings with local HR professionals to remain up to date on the latest needs, challenges, and trends faced by employers.

I had the pleasure of hosting The Rez Rev at two recent Career EXPLORation Fairs at the College of Charleston to see their work in action. The Rez Rev team arrived with a mobile recording studio in tow. They chatted with students about how REZREV provides a tool to hone their interview skills by creating concise and compelling videos that bring their knowledge, skills, passions, and experiences to life. The students had the opportunity to create their own video resumes right then and there! They were asked a silly question, “What did you have for lunch today?,” to help ease their minds (and to complete a sound check). Students shared their name, class year, major(s), and then organically began sharing more and more information (their elevator pitches) that the team later pieced together into an engaging, informative video resume!

As members of South Carolina Association of Colleges and Employers (SCACE) our paths crossed again. In February 2023, The Rez Rev, LLC was selected as the implementation partner for their new program, “Rev Up SC”. This program was selected to receive funding through the SC Department of Commerce via the Relentless Challenge Grant. Rev Up SC hosted its first inaugural cohort this past year to help students develop the professional skills needed to secure high-impact STEM internships and job opportunities in South Carolina. Students received specialized training replicating a business world environment to grow their confidence and land internships. Stipends to help students cover the cost-of-living expenses associated with internships were also awarded.

Student testimonials:

Hayam A., College of Charleston: Participating in the Rev Up SC Program has been a remarkable journey for me. As someone who was balancing the roles of a mother, student, and part-time worker, this program not only equipped me with valuable knowledge and skills but also pushed me to expand my boundaries and embrace new challenges.

Jeanette H., Presbyterian College: As an introvert, interviewing, networking, and applying to jobs was a terrifying prospect for me. As the program progressed, I learned many valuable skills and was able to practice the skills we were learning in real world scenarios, which was very beneficial. I have left this program significantly more prepared for the workforce than I started.

Allaina J., Piedmont Technical College: This is an amazing experience and opportunity that you do not want to miss. Rev Up SC gives you the opportunity to revamp your résumé, LinkedIn, and your business presence in general. It’s insightful and fulfilling being a part of this wonderful program.

Advice for students and job seekers:

The biggest piece of advice I would offer is to manage your reputation. Our reputations often precede us, and that goes for online reputations, too. Make sure that you are building a brand that truly reflects who you are and the goals you have. A big part of maintaining a positive reputation is to follow up. Even if you're no longer interested in an opportunity, take a minute to write a quick email and don't ever ghost a potential employer. You never know when your paths may cross again. ~Brittany

Build your network. It's never too early to begin building a network of individuals who can support you on your professional journey. Think about creating meaningful relationships with individuals who will have your back to help you navigate the early stages of your career and beyond. Try to find at least three people to get your network started: an ambassador, a mentor, and a connector. ~Jackie

The Rez Rev, LLC believes in hiring people, not resumes. As women and Military Spouses, Co-Founders, Jackie Kohlhepp and Brittany Betit, understand the struggles in the current job market. As entrepreneurs in the talent space, they are passionate about helping others launch successful careers and serve their communities. As part of their business model, they donate 10% of all earnings to local non-profits, dedicated to driving positive change.