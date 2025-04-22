“You Won’t Believe the Star-Studded Shows in Best of Broadway’s 2025-2026 Season—Get Your Tickets NOW!”

Back by popular demand, two Disney and Broadway favourites are making their return to the North Charleston stage. First up, Disney’s Beauty & the Beast will run from September 16 to 21, 2025, bringing the classic tale to life with enchanting music and stunning visuals. Then, just in time for the holidays, The Sound of Music returns from November 4 to 9, 2025, ready to fill the theatre with timeless songs and heartwarming storytelling.

Four Exciting Shows Debuting in the Lowcountry

This season also includes four major national tours making their Lowcountry debut:

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (December 9–14, 2025)

A festive, fun-filled show perfect for the holiday season and families of all ages.

Romeo & Juliet (February 17–22, 2026)

A fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, sure to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers.

MJ The Musical (March 10–15, 2026)

A powerful musical that explores the life and music of the legendary Michael Jackson.

The Wiz (April 14–19, 2026)

An upbeat, soulful retelling of The Wizard of Oz with an unforgettable soundtrack.

Special Bonus Show: Chicago

Adding to the excitement, the smash-hit musical Chicago will be a bonus show running February 6–8, 2026. Known for its sizzling dance numbers and unforgettable jazz music, this performance is not part of the regular subscription and is available as an add-on for ticket holders.

New Performance Days & More Flexible Season Tickets

One of the biggest changes this season is the addition of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances. Until now, season tickets were only offered for Friday through Sunday shows. This new schedule means theatre fans can now enjoy more options and better seat availability across the entire week.

Season ticket packages, starting at just $360, will be available for all performances Tuesday through Sunday, giving you a chance to secure great seats, enjoy added perks, and plan around your schedule more easily.

Exclusive Perks for Season Ticket Holders

Becoming a Best of Broadway season ticket holder comes with a list of amazing benefits, including:

Free parking for all season shows

First access to tickets for other events at the venue

Special discounts and exclusive offers

Same seat location for every performance

Easy installment payment plans, starting with just $50 down

The 2025–2026 Best of Broadway season in North Charleston is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with returning favourites, big-name musicals making their local debut, and more showtimes to choose from. With the chance to lock in great seats, enjoy exclusive perks, and even secure future Hamilton tickets, now is the perfect time to become a season ticket holder. Whether you’re a lifelong theatre lover or looking to enjoy live performances for the first time, this season is designed to entertain, inspire, and bring the community together through the magic of Broadway.

