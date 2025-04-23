21 Blatant Signs Someone’s Not From Florida

Florida is a magnet for sunshine seekers, snowbirds, and full-time dreamers—especially those looking to swap snowy winters for sandy beaches. Many who now call Florida home first experienced it as wide-eyed tourists. But once you’re a resident, you quickly realize there’s a big difference between visiting and living in the Sunshine State.

Whether you’re a new Floridian or curious about how locals really spot an out-of-stater, here’s a list (from personal experience and native insight) of the most common things that scream “Florida transplant.”

1. Calling It “4” Instead of I-4

Floridians might drop the “I” in “I-75” or “I-95,” but “I-4” stays I-4. Just calling it “4”? Dead giveaway.

2. Beach Selfie Obsession

Sure, the beaches are beautiful—but if you’re posting every single wave and sunset, locals know you’re still in tourist mode.

3. Gasping Over the Weather

Locals don’t marvel at the heat and humidity. Transplants do. Constantly.

4. That Accent Gave You Away

Whether you’re talking about “soda” or “pop,” your out-of-state lingo (or that lingering New York accent) is a clear tell.

5. Mispronouncing Kissimmee

It’s not “kiss-sim-me.” Depending on the local, it’s either “kiss-uh-mee” or “kuh-sim-ee.” Mispronounce it? You’re not from around here.

6. Shorts in December

Locals bundle up in 60 degrees. Transplants are still in sandals, talking about how “this isn’t real cold.”

7. Using Your Blinker

It’s the law—but in Florida, blinker use is rare. If you always signal turns, locals might think you’re not from here.

8. Giddy About Orange Groves

Get excited about driving past an orange grove? Definitely not a native.

9. Complaining About the State

Saying things like “It’s better back home” or “This would never happen in [insert home state]”? Yeah, locals aren’t fans of that attitude.

10. Golfing Is a Summer Sport?

In Florida, golf is a year-round activity. Referring to it as a “summer” sport marks you as a transplant.

11. Repping Out-of-State Sports Gear

Wearing your Yankees or Patriots hat? Locals notice.

Wearing head-to-toe Florida team gear? Also suspicious. Locals don’t try that hard.

12. Complaining About April Heat

If April’s warmth makes you sweat and sigh, just wait for July. Locals don’t even blink until August.

13. Screaming at Lizards

They’re not tiny gators. They’re harmless anoles.

Fear of lizards = tourist behavior.

14. Hazard Lights in the Rain

Driving 10 mph in light rain with your hazards on?

Yep. Definitely not from Florida.

15. Brand-New Florida Bumper Stickers

Locals love Florida—but not enough to decorate their bumper with 5 beach-themed decals in one week.

16. Fear of Gators (That Aren’t Chasing You)

Locals keep their distance, sure. But they’re not freaking out about a gator 50 feet away in a pond.

17. Worried About Tap Water

Unless you’re in a rural area with a private well, Florida tap water is safe. Installing a filtration system because it’s Florida? Classic transplant move.

18. Trouble in Waist-High Surf

Can’t handle a gentle current without calling for a lifeguard? Locals know you’re not from here.

19. Saying “Going Down” When Going North

Saying “I’m going down to Jacksonville” while driving north?

Florida compass slip.

20. Preferring Mosquitos Over Lovebugs

Locals may groan at lovebugs, but no one actually prefers mosquitos. If you say otherwise, we know you’re not from around here.

21. Saying “Only in Florida”

Using phrases like “That’s so Florida” or “Only in Florida”?

You just outed yourself.

It’s totally normal to take some time to adjust to life in Florida. Whether you’re still in the “newbie” phase or have been here for years, chances are you’ve done at least one of these things. And that’s okay!

