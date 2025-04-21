Florida Wins Again: Why Half of America’s Best Retirement Cities Are in Florida

Retirement is a big life decision, and choosing the right city can make your golden years more enjoyable. WalletHub, a personal finance website, studied over 180 cities across the U.S. to find out which ones are the best (and worst) for retirees. They looked at things like how affordable the city is, taxes, quality of life, things to do, and healthcare options.

If you’re planning for retirement or helping someone who is, this guide breaks down the top cities to consider—and the ones to avoid.

Top 10 Best Cities to Retire in the U.S.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando tops the list as the best city to retire. Known for its theme parks, it also offers warm weather, a good lifestyle, and many things to do like golfing, shopping, and dining. The cost of living is just a little above the national average, and there’s no state income tax, which helps retirees save money. The city also has good healthcare facilities.

Miami, Florida

Miami is famous for its beautiful beaches and rich culture. It’s perfect for people who enjoy music, art, and festivals. While it’s 19% more expensive than the national average, Florida’s no state income tax makes it a bit easier on the wallet. Miami also offers excellent healthcare options.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

If you don’t mind cold winters, Minneapolis could be a great choice. This city has many lakes, parks, museums, and theatres. It’s 6% cheaper than the national average and has a strong community feel, which many retirees appreciate.

Tampa, Florida

Tampa offers a mix of coastal charm and city life. It has nice waterfronts, a lively downtown, and many events throughout the year. The cost of living is 5% lower than the national average, and there’s no state income tax. Healthcare services are also easily available.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This beach city is known for its canals and relaxing vibe. Retirees can enjoy boating, fishing, and golf. Healthcare is a big plus here—it’s 6% more affordable than the national average. While the cost of living isn’t the lowest, it’s still reasonable.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is perfect for those who like sunny weather and dry climates. The city is filled with golf courses, spas, and outdoor activities. The cost of living is 13% higher than the national average, but Arizona has tax benefits that are helpful for retirees.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati offers a blend of city and suburban life. It has parks, museums, and friendly communities. Plus, it’s 4% cheaper than many cities, and it has reliable healthcare facilities, which are important during retirement.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Nicknamed “The Sunshine City,” St. Petersburg has lovely beaches and lots of art and outdoor activities. It’s also 5% cheaper than the national average and, like all Florida cities, has no state income tax.

Casper, Wyoming

If you prefer peace and natural beauty, Casper could be your place. It offers a calm lifestyle with outdoor fun like hiking and fishing. Wyoming also has no state income tax, though healthcare options are fewer here compared to bigger cities.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is a lively city with lots of parks, museums, restaurants, and culture. It’s 3% cheaper than the national average, and Georgia gives tax benefits to retirees, making it a smart pick.

Other Good Retirement Cities (Ranks 11 to 20)

Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Wilmington, Denver, Madison, Charleston, Richmond, Pembroke Pines, Sioux Falls, and Cape Coral also made the top 20 list. These cities are known for offering a good mix of affordability, activities, and healthcare.

Worst Cities to Retire In

Some cities didn’t score well in WalletHub’s study, mostly due to high costs, poor healthcare, or limited activities. These include:

San Bernardino, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, Bakersfield, Newark, Detroit, Fresno, Bridgeport, Wichita, and Fontana.

If you’re thinking about retiring, it’s a good idea to avoid these cities if possible.

Stay Alert: Scams Targeting Retirees in Florida

Retiring in Florida is great, but it also comes with risks. Scammers often target retirees, and many fall for tricks without knowing it. From fake investment offers to identity theft, retirees must be cautious, especially online or over the phone.

Choosing where to retire is an important decision that affects your lifestyle, health, and finances. Cities like Orlando, Tampa, and Cincinnati offer a great balance of fun, affordability, and healthcare. On the other hand, places like San Bernardino and Detroit may not offer the same level of comfort. If you’re retiring soon, take time to research the city, visit if you can, and think about what matters most to you—whether it’s weather, cost of living, community life, or healthcare access.

SOURCE