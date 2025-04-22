“Retirement Gold Rush! These 2 Nevada Cities Are Boomers’ Top Picks—Is Yours on the List?”

As people reach retirement age, many start thinking about where they want to spend their golden years. A comfortable climate, affordable living, low taxes, and a strong community are just a few of the things that matter most. According to a recent study by financial tech company SmartAsset, some U.S. cities are standing out as top destinations for retirees. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, they identified the top 10 cities where seniors are moving for a better, more affordable lifestyle.

Why Do Retirees Move?

Retirement is a major life change, and for many, it’s the perfect time to relocate. Seniors often look for places that offer sunshine, affordable homes, lower taxes, healthcare access, and good social connections. A move can also bring retirees closer to family or give them the chance to explore a new place they’ve always wanted to live.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 cities where retirement-aged people are relocating, starting with the most popular one.

1. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa is a favorite among retirees, gaining nearly 5,000 new senior residents from other states. The city has a dry, warm climate, which is great for people who want to avoid humidity and cold weather. Compared to nearby Phoenix, Mesa also has slightly lower sales taxes. About 24% of Mesa’s population is 60 years or older, and the city offers plenty of parks, golf courses, and senior-friendly activities.

2. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson is one of two Nevada cities that made the list. With 1,602 seniors moving in, it’s clear the city has a lot to offer retirees. Nevada doesn’t charge state income tax, which means retirees can stretch their money further. Over 25% of Henderson’s population is made up of seniors, and the city is filled with 55+ communities, golf courses, and plenty of sunshine year-round.

3. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio offers a mix of culture, history, and affordable living. It had a net gain of 1,164 senior residents, making it the third most popular city on the list. From the Alamo to the scenic Riverwalk, there’s always something to do. Plus, the cost of living is lower than in many other big cities, making it a smart choice for retirees.

4. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Another Nevada city, North Las Vegas, is gaining popularity fast with retirees. It welcomed 2,089 new senior residents, thanks in part to the same tax benefits and sunny climate found in Henderson. The city is also growing quickly, with many new housing options and retirement-friendly services.

5. Boise, Idaho

Boise may not be the first city that comes to mind for retirement, but it attracted 2,089 seniors. The city is known for its beautiful nature, affordable lifestyle, and a growing number of retirement communities. Boise offers a peaceful life with outdoor activities like hiking and fishing.

6. Wilmington, North Carolina

For those who love the coast, Wilmington is a top pick. It has the highest percentage of seniors on this list, with 27% of the population being over 60. About 992 new seniors moved there, and fewer than 500 left, showing that people are happy to stay once they arrive. The mix of beaches, history, and healthcare access makes it very appealing.

7. Frisco, Texas

Frisco is a fast-growing city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It gained more than 1,430 seniors recently. Texas offers property tax exemptions for seniors, which is a big draw. With warm weather, safe neighborhoods, and easy access to big-city amenities, Frisco is a peaceful place to retire.

8. Miami, Florida

Miami feels like a vacation all year round. Even though it has a high cost of living, its beaches, vibrant culture, and retirement communities make it a dream destination for many. Seniors make up nearly 25% of the city’s population. It’s perfect for retirees with a larger budget who enjoy city life.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is another Florida city on the list. It offers lower living costs than Miami but still has beautiful beaches. Eight hundred forty-three seniors moved here recently, and with no state income tax and a mix of nature and urban life, it’s easy to see why.

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh rounds out the top 10 with its pleasant weather, strong job market, and relatively low cost of living. It gained hundreds of new seniors and has become popular for retirees who want to live near their children and grandchildren. The city has lots of parks and a welcoming community.

Choosing the right place to retire can have a big impact on your happiness, health, and finances. Whether it’s tax savings in Nevada, culture in Texas, or coastal views in North Carolina, each of these cities offers something unique. As more people look to stretch their retirement savings and enjoy a relaxed lifestyle, it’s clear that these destinations are becoming the top choices for retirees in the U.S.

