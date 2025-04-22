“Retirement Gold Rush! Why 40% of America’s Best Boomer Cities Are Now in Florida—See If You Should Move!”

As more baby boomers retire or start new chapters in their lives, many are choosing to move to new cities. They’re looking for places that offer low taxes, good weather, and affordable living. That’s why we’re seeing a big trend: boomers moving to specific cities across the United States.

A recent study by SmartAsset, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey, shows which U.S. cities are attracting the most baby boomers. The survey looked at 268 cities with over 100,000 people and ranked them by the percentage of new residents who are from the baby boomer generation.

Let’s look at the top 10 cities where baby boomers are moving—and why these places are becoming so popular.

1. Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater tops the list and it’s easy to see why. Known for its beautiful beaches and calm vibe, Clearwater is already a favorite vacation spot. Now, it’s becoming a retirement hotspot. Baby boomers love the sunny weather, relaxed lifestyle, and Florida’s tax-friendly laws.

2. Reno, Nevada

While Las Vegas grabs attention with its bright lights, Reno offers a quieter life. It’s surrounded by natural beauty and has no state income tax, making it a smart choice for retirees. In 2022, 8,329 baby boomers moved to Reno, which was about 3.07% of the city’s total population. Boomers now make up 23.1% of the people living there.

3. Orlando, Florida

Orlando isn’t just for family vacations. Baby boomers are moving here too—9,458 in just one year. That’s 3.02% of the city’s population. With warm weather and world-famous attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios, it’s a fun and sunny place to spend your retirement years.

4. Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral is another Florida city that baby boomers are heading to. It welcomed 6,233 boomers in a single year, which made up 2.90% of its population. Nearly 30% of all people living in Cape Coral are baby boomers, which shows how popular it has become with retirees.

5. Billings, Montana

Billings is the biggest city in Montana and offers stunning views of mountains. Plus, there’s no local or state sales tax. In one year, 3,401 boomers moved here, and now over 22% of the city’s people are from the boomer generation.

6. Surprise, Arizona

Surprise has a funny name but a serious advantage—it’s 7% cheaper to live here than the average in Arizona. That’s a big deal for people on a fixed income. In 2022, 4,372 baby boomers made the move to Surprise. Now, boomers make up more than 23% of the city’s population.

7. Henderson, Nevada

Just south of Las Vegas, Henderson is a peaceful city with lots of green space and great golf courses. It’s a perfect retirement spot. In just one year, 9,219 boomers moved here. That’s a lot, and boomers now make up about 25% of the city’s population.

8. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa is close to Phoenix, so retirees can enjoy big-city perks without actually living in one. In 2022, 13,623 boomers moved here—2.69% of the city’s total population. With over 100,000 boomers now living in Mesa, it’s clearly a favorite spot.

9. High Point, North Carolin

High Point is known for furniture, but now it’s also known for attracting baby boomers. The city welcomed 3,051 new boomers in one year. Now, about 22.9% of the city’s people are from that generation, and most new residents came from nearby areas in North Carolina.

10. St. Petersburg, Florida

Florida wraps up the list with St. Petersburg. With its sunny weather and beautiful beaches, it’s easy to see why 6,903 baby boomers moved there in one year. They now make up more than a quarter of the city’s total population.

These cities are growing fast with baby boomer residents, thanks to their warm climates, tax benefits, and affordable living. Whether it’s the beaches of Florida, the peaceful life in Nevada, or the natural beauty in Montana, each city offers something special for retirees. As more boomers look for a better place to enjoy their next chapter, we’ll likely see this trend continue.

