2024 Sales Tax Free Weekend Begins on August 2nd

This year's South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend will run from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4. This annual event began in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free, whether purchased in-store or online.

For more information and a list of exempt items, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.