Alan Fleming Tennis Tournament Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Autumn is a special time in the Lowcountry, with cool breezes, golden sunsets, and an annual tradition that draws tennis enthusiasts from across the country. This fall, the South Carolina Adult Tennis Tournament of the Year, the Alan Fleming Open Clay Court Championship, returns to Seabrook Island from October 2 to 6. The annual tournament, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, attracts around 350 elite tennis players from all over the country. Participants, ranging in age from 30 to 80+, compete in various singles and doubles categories, as well as mixed doubles brackets, vying for the prestigious U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) gold ball award and coveted tournament points.

Laura Ferreira, Director of Racquet Sports at the Seabrook Island Racquet Club, coordinates the event with the USTA, with many Seabrook Island residents volunteering their time and expertise to assist with the tournament logistics.

Seabrook Island resident Rick McDaniel is a multi-year champion of the tournament. He won his first championship trophy in 1998 with partner Jack Keese in the Men’s 60+ Doubles bracket. They went on to win five more championship titles over the years, spanning the 65+, 70+, 75+, and 80+ age brackets. Rick has remained dedicated to supporting the Alan Fleming Tournament and is this year’s top contributing sponsor.

Registration for the tournament is now open, and tournament details can be found at alanflemingtournament.net. Tennis players 30 and older can register for men’s or women’s singles and doubles to compete in the Level 3 Open State Championship (ages 30, 40, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80+). Mixed doubles pairs (ages 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80) will compete in the USTA National Level 1/ITF Tournament to win the USTA gold ball in addition to earning Level 1 tournament points. Tournament registration includes entry into the oceanfront Friday evening party with cocktails, dinner, and a live band.

A key element of the Alan Fleming tournament over the years has been its dedication to raising funds for many local charities and foundations. The event is now organized under the newly formed Sullivan’s Island Employee Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. This fund provides financial assistance to the employees of Seabrook Island by alleviating barriers and inspiring success. Tax-deductible tournament sponsor opportunities can be found on the website.

Attending the tournament as a spectator provides Lowcountry residents with a unique opportunity to watch high-level tennis. As in the past, the event is free to spectators and open to the public. The Seabrook Island Club will offer food service, and there are many restaurants located nearby at Bohicket Marina and Freshfields Village.