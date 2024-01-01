Brown & White Pickup Scheduled for 1/12

According to the Tidelines, the next monthly Brown & White Pickup on Seabrook Island will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024.

On January 12th, bulk items can be left curbside by 7 am. Residents can place items including furniture, appliances, grills, lawn furniture, or other similar household items where you would normally leave your trash and recycling.

Hazardous waste such as old paint cans, electronics, batteries, fluorescent lights, and old yard or household chemicals can be taken to the Maintenance Area (adjacent to the Community Garden) that morning between 9 am and 2 pm. Hazardous materials must be handed directly to the attendant on duty. The materials cannot be left on the ground.

Before you put your used furniture or other items on the curb for Brown & White Pickup on Friday, January 12th, consider recycling them with Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Restore. Contact the store at 843-559-4009 for more information and to arrange for free pick up of large items.