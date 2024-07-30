Gaillard Center to Host "A Four-Star Tour of the World with General David Petraeus"

The Charleston Gaillard Center and Charleston Literary Festival will present "A Four-Star Tour of the World with General David Petraeus" on November 22nd at 7:30 pm.

This inaugural collaboration between the two organizations will feature a dialogue between General David Petraeus and FOX News’ Chief National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

General Petraeus, one of the most distinguished military leaders and strategic minds of our era, brings over 37 years of service in the US Army, where he commanded forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and later served as the Director of the CIA. Renowned for his pivotal role in crafting counterinsurgency strategies that stabilized conflict zones, General Petraeus is also the co-author of the bestselling book Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine (2023).

This event also part of the Gaillard Center’s Fall for Democracy program, designed to promote civic engagement and stimulate thoughtful discourse on critical global issues.

Click here for ticket information. Box Tier seats include a copy of his book, Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine (2023).