Myers’ brace propels Battery past Indianapolis in a 1-3 victory

Charleston Battery delivered a powerful performance to beat Indy Eleven 3-1 in an exciting USL Championship match at Carroll Stadium. With a fast start and early goals from MD Myers, followed by a second-half stunner from Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston showed why they are becoming a team to watch this season. This win marks their third straight victory in the league and their first away win of the season, lifting their confidence and league standing.

Lightning Fast Start: Myers Scores Twice in 8 Minutes

Charleston came out with clear intent to control the game from the start. In just the fourth minute, MD Myers opened the scoring after a slick team move. Houssou Landry started the play by recovering a loose ball and passing to Juan David Torres, who slid a perfectly timed pass into the box for Myers. The forward finished with class using his left foot to beat the keeper.

Barely four minutes later, the Battery doubled their lead. This time, Torres launched a long ball to Cal Jennings, who headed it into the path of Myers. Myers, alert and well-positioned, calmly tapped it in to make it 2-0. With that brace, Myers had scored five goals in just 81 minutes across his last two games, including a recent hat-trick in the U.S. Open Cup.

Charleston’s Control Before the Break

By halftime, Charleston were firmly in control with a 2-0 lead. They held 63% possession and created more chances than Indy, who struggled to keep up. Even though Myers nearly scored a hat-trick in the 33rd minute, it was ruled offside.

Defensively, the Battery were solid too. Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio made a good save in the 16th minute to stop a close-range effort, and the team’s overall organization limited Indy’s threat.

Second-Half Goal Seals the Deal

Arturo Rodriguez extended Charleston’s lead just four minutes into the second half with a brilliant strike from outside the box. Assisted by Aaron Molloy, Rodriguez took a few touches before blasting the ball into the top corner, leaving Indy stunned. That goal made it 3-0, and the result looked sealed.

From there, Charleston focused on controlling the match and managing the game. Indy struggled to respond and didn’t register a single shot on target in the second half until the 85th minute. Their only goal came in the 94th minute when Elvis Amoh scored a consolation.

Defensive Heroes and Team Chemistry

Charleston’s defenders Joey Akpunonu and Leland Archer were rock solid. Together, they made 15 clearances, won key tackles, and blocked several important shots. Zamudio also stood strong in goal, making a crucial late save.

Rodriguez’s performance was standout as well, not just for his goal, but for his work rate—winning 10 ground duels and making six recoveries.

Upfront, the partnership between Myers and Jennings is growing stronger. Jennings’ assist for Myers’ second goal was his sixth goal contribution in five straight matches.

Coach and Player Reactions

After the match, Head Coach Ben Pirmann praised his team’s attacking style and the early goals that set the tone. He admitted the team could have closed the match better but was happy with the overall dominance.

Forward Cal Jennings also shared his thoughts, saying that the early goals gave the team energy and belief. He highlighted the growing connection between him and Myers, which is proving key in Charleston’s recent form.

What’s Next for Charleston Battery?

Charleston now hold a 4-2-0 record with 12 points, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve also turned around a poor away history at Carroll Stadium with two straight wins there.

The team will next face FC Naples in the USL Jägermeister Cup on April 26. Their next home match is on May 3 against Hartford Athletic, and tickets are already on sale.

Charleston’s form shows they are not just winning, but playing with confidence and teamwork. With Myers and Jennings in attack, strong defensive support, and a well-organized game plan, the Battery are shaping up to be one of the top contenders this season.

