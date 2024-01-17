New Study: South Carolina No. 15 Least Expensive State for Assisted Living in 2024

A new study says South Carolina is the No. 15 least expensive state for assisted living facilities in 2024 with an average monthly cost of $3,801, up from $3,612 in 2021. The national average monthly cost is $4,401. The rankings came from Seniorly, a company that helps families and older adults find senior living communities, and are based on move-in data across the company’s network of 60,000 senior communities from 2023 and the company’s proprietary Pricing Estimator algorithm.

The study also looked at how many years a person needs to save to afford one year of assisted living. South Carolina residents will need to save for 17.4 years based on the state’s median income of $64,115, the average savings rate of 4.1%, and the average cost of assisted living.

Five Most Expensive Places:

1) New Hampshire: $8,248 per month

2) District of Columbia: $6,835

3) Delaware: $6,101

4) Hawaii: $5,924

5) Wyoming: $5,894

Five Most Affordable States:

1) Louisiana: $2,946 per month

2) Georgia: $3,318

3) South Dakota: $3,378

4) Iowa: $3,420

5) Minnesota: $3,472

You can see the rankings here.