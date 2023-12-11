New Year, New Faces for Seabrook Island

×

As the Town of Seabrook Island closes out another calendar year, they find themselves in the same position as many entities around the nation do: with a plethora of open positions.The new Town Council will begin their terms in 2024, but with that will be the beginning terms of many other new team members on a variety of boards, commissions and committees. There are also openings among Town staff, as well.The following bodies are currently soliciting for volunteer applications:

Due to resignations, the Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Advisory Committee is looking to fill one at-large seat for an unexpired term and one cultural seat for an unexpired term. The applicant for the cultural seat must be familiar with the cultural community of the area, including knowledge of the area arts, historical preservation, museums and festivals. These terms expire on December 31, 2024. The committee meets at least once per year. Per the Town’s website: “The ATAX Advisory Committee consists of seven members, a majority of whom are selected from the hospitality industry. At least two of the members must be from the lodging industry, and at least one member shall represent local cultural organizations. Committee members are appointed by Town Council and serve for a term of two years. The ATAX Advisory Committee meets at least one time per year for the purpose of reviewing and providing recommendations to the Town Council on the expenditure of funds generated by the 2% State ATAX. By law, State ATAX funds must be used exclusively for the promotion of tourism, arts and cultural activities within the community.”

Due to a resignation, the Board of Zoning Appeals is looking to fill one seat of an unexpired term. This term will end on December 31, 2025. The board meets on every fourth Wednesday at 1 p.m. Along with being a registered voter of the town, each board member is required to complete a six-hour planning orientation course during their first year and three hours of continuing education in each subsequent year. Per the town’s website: “The Board has three specific powers, duties, and responsibilities: To hear and decide appeals for variances from the requirements of the zoning ordinance when strict application of the provisions of the ordinance would result in unnecessary hardship. State law outlines four criteria which must be met in order to qualify for a variance, and it is incumbent upon the applicant to demonstrate how the request satisfies each of the four criteria; To permit uses by special exception when designated within the zoning ordinance; and To hear and decide appeals where it is alleged there is an error in an order, requirement, decision or determination made by an administrative official in the enforcement of the zoning ordinance.”

Due to term expiration, the Community Promotions & Engagement Committee has four seats to fill. The appointments will be for two years starting on January 1, 2024 and ending on December 31, 2025. The committee meets once per quarter. Per the Town’s website: “The Community Promotion & Engagement Committee is tasked with the following responsibilities: To assist with the creation, planning, preparation, promotion, execution and evaluation of various town-sponsored events and activities; To identify resources necessary to ensure the success of town-sponsored events and activities, including, but not limited to, sponsors, vendors, suppliers, entertainment, crowd control and public safety; To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on the procurement and awarding of contracts for goods and services related to town events and activities; To develop, recommend and implement strategies for engaging town residents, property owners, visitors and businesses; To provide recommendations on overall communication strategies and methods; To administer the town’s Community Promotions Grant program; and To perform such other duties which may be assigned or requested by the Town Council.”

Due to term expiration, the Environment & Wildlife Committee has four seats to fill. Each appointment is for a term of two years. The committee meets once per quarter. Per the Town’s website: “The Environment & Wildlife Committee is tasked with the following responsibilities: To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on general matters related to the town’s environment and wildlife; To periodically review and provide recommendations to Town Council on updates to the town’s beach management ordinance; To coordinate with outside entities, community organizations and state and federal agencies on issues related to the town’s environment and wildlife; To identify, develop and recommend programs and/or projects which enhance awareness, promote conservation and protect the community’s environmental and wildlife resources, including programs and/or projects which may be eligible for grant funding; To monitor current and proposed legislation, regulations and litigation at the state and federal level which may impact the town’s environment and wildlife; and To review and provide recommendations to the Town Council on the procurement and awarding of contracts for goods and services related to the town’s environment and wildlife.”

Due to term expiration, the Planning Commission has three seats to fill. Each appointment is for a term of two years, starting on January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025. The Planning Commission meets every second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Along with being a registered voter with the Town, board members must complete a six-hour planning orientation course during their first year and three hours of continuing education in each subsequent year. Per the Town’s website: “​The Commission is responsible for undertaking a continuing planning program for the physical, social and economic growth, development and redevelopment of land within the town. To fulfill this role, one of the primary functions of the Planning Commission is to prepare, review and periodically update the town's official comprehensive plan. In order to implement the recommendations of the plan, the Commission is also charged with preparing and recommending to Town Council specific instruments and measures.”

Due to term expirations, the Public Safety Committee has four seats to fill. Each appointed term will last for two years starting on January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025. This committee meets once per quarter. Per the Town’s website: “The Public Safety Committee is tasked with the following responsibilities: To develop and maintain a planning process which will result in the systematic preparation and continual re-evaluation and updating of all elements of the town’s Comprehensive Emergency Plan; To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on general matters related to public health and safety; To identify resources necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the public; To coordinate with outside entities, community organizations and emergency service providers on issues related to emergency management and disaster response planning; To coordinate with emergency service providers, including, but not limited to, law enforcement, fire suppression and emergency medical services in order to plan for and respond to potentially unsafe or life-threatening situations; To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on the procurement and awarding of contracts for emergency-related goods and services; and To undertake public relations activities to increase the public's awareness of potential hazards affecting the Seabrook Island community including, but not limited to, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and earthquakes.”

Due to term expirations, the Public Works Committee has four seats to fill for two-year terms starting January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025. This committee meets once per quarter. Per the Town’s website, the Public Works Committee is tasked with the following responsibilities: “To develop, recommend, and provide oversight of an ongoing capital improvements plan for the town; To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on the following: major upgrades, expansion and improvements to the town’s road and drainage infrastructure; road maintenance projects; pathway and greenway areas; traffic operations; the construction and expansion of town buildings and other facilities, as well as major upgrades thereto; issued related to surface water management; major beach-related projects; proposed plans, designs and architectural renderings, as well as overall project scopes and budgets; To coordinate with outside entities, community organizations, private developers and state and federal agencies on issues related to the town’s facilities and infrastructure; and To review and provide recommendations to Town Council on the procurement of goods and services related to town facilities and infrastructure.”



Along with announcing the openings on boards, commissions and committees at the Seabrook Island Town Council meeting on November 28, Town Administrator Joe Cronin also went over the prospect of having a new Town Attorney.

“One of the first tasks of the new council in 2024 will be to appoint a new Town Attorney,” he announced. “It has to be done at the first regular meeting after being sworn in. Currently, we are in the process of asking for a request of proposals or request for qualifications to solicit interest from lawyers to serve as town attorney.”

The new council would review those qualifications for the appointment in January.

“We have had the same Town Attorney for 30 years. I don’t know if our current one would be continuing on with us,” Cronin explained. “I know he is now the new managing partner of his firm, and he is shedding some clients, so there is a good possibility that we will have a new town attorney going forward. We were his first client, and he charges us a sweetheart rate, so with a new town attorney, those rates would go more in line with traditional market rates. We have $30,000 now budgeted, but we may have to consider addressing that.”

Per the Town’s website, qualified attorneys should have experience advising and representing South Carolina municipalities and must be a member in good standing of the South Carolina Bar. It is also preferred that they have at least five years of experience in municipal or county law, commercial law, contracts, real estate or other related areas.​

The Town Attorney is expected to coordinate operational activities and priorities with the Mayor and/or Town Administrator and to carry out the Town Council’s policy directives. The Town Attorney must adhere to the highest ethical standards. He or she would be appointed to a two-year term to run concurrently with the terms of the Mayor and Town Council.

As for Seabrook Island Town staff, they are currently looking for an administrative assistant/clerk of court due to a promotion for a current staff member and some shifting around of team members. Assistant Town Administrator Katharine Watkins is serving as the interim Clerk of Court until the opening is filled.

More information about the positions and details about how to apply can be found on the Town’s website at townofseabrookisland.org.