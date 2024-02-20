Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach to Host Annual Fundraiser: Love Your Neighbor Celebration

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach today announced its annual fundraising event, the Love Your Neighbor Celebration, scheduled to take place March 17th, at 11:30 am at the Seabrook Island Club.

Organizers promise "an enchanting afternoon filled with purpose and compassion." Attendees will be treated to a seated lunch, a silent auction, a wine pull, and a cocktail hour—all in support of a greater cause.

The Love Your Neighbor Celebration supports Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach's mission to build equitable communities and empower individuals to reach their full potential by providing basic and emergency needs, education, employment, and health services.

The silent auction and wine pull add an element of excitement to the event. Attendees can bid on an array of exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds going toward supporting Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach's impactful programs and services.

The cocktail hour will feature local vendors and a performance from the Gullah singing group Voices of Deliverance.

Tickets for the Love Your Neighbor Celebration can be purchased at https://event.gives/olmloveyourneighbor