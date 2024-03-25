Seabrook Island Photography Club Meeting Scheduled for April 18th

The next Seabrook Island Photography Club meeting is scheduled for April 18th with a theme of “6.1 Tricks To Improve Your Cell Phone Photographs” with Tim Belber.

Many of us own expensive digital cameras. A lot of this gear is big, heavy, expensive, and fragile, so we don’t always take it with us when we are out and about. But one of the perks of living on Seabrook is that even though you might not know exactly WHAT you are going to see when you leave the house, you know that you are likely to see SOMETHING cool during your journey. The very best camera in the world is the one you have with you, which is often your cell phone.

Tim Belber is an avid photographer who has developed an impressive ability to generate amazing images from that handy piece of telecommunications hardware in your pocket. A quick scan of his portfolio at timbelberphotography.com will convince you of his ability to tell a compelling story with his photography, whether via a full frame mirrorless camera or using a cell phone. He has been sharing his expertise with others via workshops for over six years. He gave an excellent talk to our club in November 2023, and we are excited to bring him back to share his knowledge.

Please join the Seabrook Island Photography Club at the Lake House on April 18, 2024, as Tim walks us through a follow up to last November’s presentation. This talk is entitled “6.1 Tricks to Improve Your Cell Phone Photographs.” The only way to find out about that additional 0.1 trick is by attending.

Tim also has some ideas about finding inspiration for photography and we’re sure he will also share some thoughts in that area.

Date / Location:

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Lake House, 2319 Seabrook Island Rd, Seabrook Island, SC 29455

Time:

6:30 – 8:00 PM, Refreshments 6:30, Announcements 6:45, Presentation 7:00

Cost:

Free for SIPC Members

Guests $10 Donation

Access: