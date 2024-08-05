Significant Rain Predicted Overnight

The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Debby could bring 10-12 inches overnight to Charleston County, between midnight and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The City of Charleston issued a curfew at 11 p.m. tonight, Aug. 5. Residents should stay home through Thursday and off the roadways. Catastrophic flash flooding, storm surge, and high winds are expected through Thursday and will make road conditions very dangerous.

Continue to stay tuned to local weather stations for latest updates.