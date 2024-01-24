Soggy and Potentially Stormy Through Saturday

An unsettled weather pattern has descended upon South Carolina and will remain in place through this weekend. A couple of potentially hazardous situations may emerge over parts of the state.

Color enhanced infrared satellite imagery (GOES-East Band 13) detects cold cloud tops with a storm centered over Texas and with a storm approaching the West Coast.

Image Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

Two storms are lining up to bring us the active weather. The leader of the two is pulling a warm front northward through South Carolina today, causing our clouds and showers. As this slow-moving storm approaches through Friday, it will cause more showers and even some thunderstorm activity, primarily across the Upstate. While the severe thunderstorm risk looks low, it might not be zero on Friday.

The primary concern is the amount of rain that could fall over parts of the Upstate. Through Thursday, rainfall will be light-to-moderate in that area. Then comes a soaking Thursday night into Friday from our first storm, followed by another round of heavy rain from the second storm Saturday into Saturday night.

A plot of forecast rainfall for Tuesday night through Saturday morning from the ECWMF's deterministic model ("The Euro") run from 0000 UTC Wednesday.

Image Source: WeatherBELL

Having the rain spread out over days helps with the risk for flooding, but there will be a chance for flash flooding along and northwest of I-85 through Saturday night. The risk will be highest during the periods of heaviest rain Thursday night into Friday morning and Saturday afternoon and night.

One wild card we'll be dealing with is the risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday as he second storm moves through the Southeast. The situation will allow for it, as warm and humid air will surge into South Carolina for the next few days (highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s). The question at this point is the amount of thunderstorm fuel that will be available. The second storm will pass nearby to our north and pull a cold front through the Palmetto State later Saturday or Saturday night, and the timing of the front will be the key to our severe storm prospects. If it moves through at night, the atmosphere will be less unstable, resulting in less risk for severe storms, but if the front moves through during the afternoon or early evening when it's warmer, the severe storm risk will be higher. Shear will be plentiful, so the setup will allow for isolated tornadoes if the thunderstorms are intense enough. So, this is something we'll have to watch for as Saturday approaches.

Sunday looks cooler and blustery. There might be a leftover shower or two, but no significant rain. Western North Carolina will see a northwest flow snow event later Sunday and Sunday night if you're really desperate to see snow.

Most of next week looks tranquil with no noteworthy rain events; temperatures start chilly on Monday and wind up slightly above average by late week. It's not looking as warm as I thought it would be back on Friday. What does look to still be on track is a turn back to colder temperatures around February 5-10. Don't panic if you see someone post on social media about a computer model showing a big winter storm for parts of the state around February 7; only one model is showing this, and it's far too early to worry much about the winter storm prospects once we get colder again.