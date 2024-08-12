South Carolina Shatters National Adoption Record

Pick Me! SC, the largest annual statewide dog and cat adoption event in the nation, topped 2,500 adoptions, breaking all previous national records. The event, organized by Charleston Animal Society, and powered by Petco Love and BOBS® from Skechers®, brings together 94 shelters, rescue organizations, and Petco pet care centers.

"Shattering this record means more pet lives were saved across every region in our state for the 7th year in a row," said Charleston Animal Society’s Chief Lifesaving Officer Pearl Sutton. "The numbers are still coming in but as of now, shelters are reporting that 2,526 dogs and cats were adopted."

For the first time ever, every county in the state of South Carolina participated.

“This year’s Pick Me! SC was nothing short of phenomenal,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “As Petco Love celebrates “25 Years of Love”, our 25th anniversary of saving lives, achieving 2,500 adoptions in this event adds a whole lot of love to South Carolina. Breaking our previous record demonstrates the incredible commitment and compassion of South Carolinians. We are overwhelmed with the partnership we received from the Charleston Animal Society, and all shelters, rescue organizations, and Petco pet care centers around the Palmetto State.”

Pick Me! SC is led by No Kill South Carolina 2024, an initiative of Charleston Animal Society, and powered by national nonprofit organization Petco Love. The event provided nearly 800 spay-neuter surgeries the week prior to the adoption event for pets from 11 different counties around South Carolina.

"Pick Me! SC’s remarkable achievement has set a new benchmark for pet adoption events nationwide, especially in rural states," said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore.

For more information, go to PickMeSC.org.