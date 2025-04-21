Stingrays beat Solar Bears in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead on the road to Orlando

In an intense and action-packed playoff showdown, the South Carolina Stingrays clinched a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night in North Charleston. This victory gives the Stingrays a 2-0 lead in the first-round series of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, putting them firmly in control as they head into Game 3.

Scoreless First Period Sets the Stage

The opening period was full of energy, but no goals. The Stingrays dominated puck possession and applied early pressure, yet couldn’t find the net. Despite the lack of scoring, the pace and physicality hinted at the fireworks to come in the next two periods.

Josh Wilkins Sparks the Offense With a Hat Trick

Josh Wilkins was the standout star of the night, scoring a spectacular hat trick that kept the Stingrays in front throughout the game. His first goal came just three minutes into the second period. A chipped pass bounced awkwardly off the back of Orlando goalie Jon Gillies and trickled into the net.

Wilkins struck again later in the same period, this time by redirecting a powerful slap shot from defenseman Blake Thompson. That goal made it 2-0 for South Carolina and had the home fans on their feet.

Orlando responded before the second intermission with a power-play goal from Jaydon Dureau, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and keeping the game within reach.

Late Drama in the Third Period

Wilkins completed his hat trick late in the third period, giving the Stingrays a 3-1 lead. It looked like the game was over—but the Solar Bears had other plans.

With just over two minutes left in regulation, Orlando pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. The risky move paid off as Aaron Luchuk scored to make it 3-2. Moments later, with only 1:08 left on the clock, Spencer Kersten tied the game with a quick strike, shocking the home crowd and sending the match into sudden-death overtime.

Suzdalev Seals the Deal in OT

Just over two minutes into overtime, Alexander Suzdalev became the hero. After a smart setup by Micah Miller, Suzdalev fired a beautiful wrist shot into the top corner to end the game. The goal not only secured the win but also gave South Carolina a commanding 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3.

Gibson Holds Strong in Net

Goaltender Mitchell Gibson didn’t face a heavy barrage but came up big when needed. He stopped 15 of 18 shots and helped keep the Solar Bears at bay during key moments of the match.

What’s Next for the Stingrays?

With two solid wins under their belt, the South Carolina Stingrays now travel to Orlando for Game 3 with momentum firmly on their side. They’ll look to close out the series on the road and advance further in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Fans will be hoping Wilkins continues his hot streak and that the team maintains its sharp form both on offense and defense.

The Stingrays’ ability to bounce back in overtime after a late-game shock shows their mental toughness and drive to win. With strong leadership and key players stepping up, they’re building a serious case as playoff contenders.

