The Loutrel Announces New Performing Arts Package with Charleston Stage

The Loutrel is now offering an exclusive package in partnership with Charleston Stage, South Carolina's largest professional theater company. The “Stay & Play” package gives guests the opportunity to experience a live performance at America’s oldest theatre, the Dock Street Theatre, a short walk from the hotel.

The package includes a two-night stay at The Loutrel, two tickets to a Charleston Stage performance, a signed playbill or poster from the cast, two glasses of Crémant, and a choice of savory or dessert charcuterie at The Loutrel’s Veranda Lounge to enjoy before or after the show. 

Guests can book the Stay & Play package here and find a list of upcoming Charleston Stage performances here