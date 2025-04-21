The RiverDogs won the series thanks to their pitching brilliance

The Charleston RiverDogs gave their fans something to cheer about with a solid 3-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. With 4,732 people in the stands, the RiverDogs secured their first series victory of the season, making it three wins in a row.

Strong Pitching Dominates Again

The highlight of the night was Charleston’s impressive pitching. The team recorded their second straight shutout, and their pitchers have now thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings. Over the last three games, they’ve allowed just one run — a clear sign that the team’s defense is stepping up.

Jose Urbina, the No. 29 prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays, made his return from injury and looked sharp. He pitched three scoreless innings, struck out three batters, and gave up just one walk. His calm and controlled performance gave the RiverDogs a strong start on the mound.

Fourth Inning Sparks Charleston’s Lead

The scoring began in the fourth inning when Connor Hujsak hit a leadoff triple to right-center field. Angel Mateo followed up with a sacrifice fly, sending Hujsak home and putting Charleston up 1-0. The inning continued with a walk to Nathan Flewelling and a double by Ricardo Gonzalez, leading to an RBI groundout by Woo Shin, increasing the lead to 2-0.

More Runs from Crawdads Mistakes

In the fifth inning, Charleston took advantage of Hickory’s defensive errors. After a walk to Jack Lines, Hujsak hit an infield single. A fielding error by shortstop Luis Marquez, followed by a wild pitch from Alberto Mota, allowed Lines to score, giving the RiverDogs a 3-0 lead.

Bullpen Keeps It Locked Down

The bullpen played a big role in keeping the shutout going. Jayden Voelker, Garrett Gainey, and Ryan Schiefer all held off the Crawdads. Though Schiefer ran into trouble in the seventh by loading the bases, he escaped with a strikeout and got help from Jonalbert Rumbol, who ended the inning with a key groundout.

Rumbol came back in the eighth and showed his strength by allowing two runners but striking out the next three batters in a row. Then, Alexander Alberto took the mound in the ninth and closed out the game without any drama, securing his first save of the season. The final out came in a flashy way — a comebacker bounced off Alberto to Gonzalez, who quickly fired the ball to first base for the final play.

Fight Night Fun at The Ballpark

It wasn’t just the game that entertained fans. Saturday was “Fight Night at The Joe,” in partnership with Battle on the Bricks. Fans enjoyed a fun pillow fight tournament inside a full-sized boxing ring. Over by the dugout, two kids battled brain freeze in an ice cream eating contest. After the game, fans gathered in the left field pavilion to watch live boxing exhibitions — a unique twist to the night’s festivities.

What’s Next for the RiverDogs?

The RiverDogs will wrap up their home stretch on Sunday evening with a game starting at 5:05 PM as part of MUSC Health Family Sunday. The first 1,000 fans will receive Easter Eggs, and there’s even a chance to win a Golden Egg grand prize. This will be the team’s final home game before they return to The Joe on May 6.

With sharp pitching, timely hitting, and fun off-field events, the Charleston RiverDogs delivered a memorable night for their fans. They not only secured a clean series win but also built momentum going into their upcoming games. The shutouts show just how strong their pitching staff can be, and the energy at the ballpark proves that baseball in Charleston is more than just a game — it’s an experience.

SOURCE