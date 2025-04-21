This is the third straight win for No. 21 CCU baseball over Marshall

Coastal Carolina University’s baseball team, also known as the Chanticleers, had a fantastic Sunday afternoon, beating Marshall 13-5 at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. This big win gave them a complete sweep in their Sun Belt Conference series and improved their impressive record this season.

A Powerful Home Run from Thorndyke

One of the most exciting moments of the game came from Colby Thorndyke, who hit his very first home run since joining the Chanticleers. His powerful three-run shot in the fourth inning helped Coastal Carolina come back from a 5-3 deficit. That homer was a turning point, as the Chants then scored nine runs in a row and never looked back. Thorndyke, who earlier played at Brunswick Community College and hit 15 home runs there last season, ended the game with one hit, a walk, and three RBIs.

Coastal’s Batters on Fire

Caden Bodine, one of Coastal’s top hitters, had another great day at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and scored two runs. Bodine has been consistent in the last few games and now has 10 hits in his last 10 matches. Walker Mitchell was also a star in this game. He reached base four times, scored three runs, and stole two bases. Sebastian Alexander chipped in with two hits, two runs, two stolen bases, and an RBI.

Strong Performance by the Bullpen

Although starting pitcher Riley Eikhoff gave up five runs in less than three innings, Coastal’s bullpen stepped up. The relief pitchers combined to pitch 6.1 innings without allowing a single run. Hayden Johnson got the win with 2.1 solid innings, while four other pitchers — Darin Horn, Scott Doran, Dominick Carbone, and Ryan Lynch — each pitched one scoreless inning to finish the game strong.

Impressive Stats and Highlights

Thorndyke Hits First Home Run

Thorndyke’s big homer not only brought in three runs but also tied his season-high for RBIs. It was a memorable moment in his first year with Coastal.

Speed on the Bases

The Chanticleers were fast and aggressive on the bases. They stole six bases during the game — their highest total in a single game this season. Mitchell and Alexander each stole two bases.

Bodine’s Hot Streak Continues

Bodine has now had back-to-back games with multiple hits. His performance is one of the main reasons the team has been so successful lately.

Dominating the Sun Belt Conference

With this win, Coastal Carolina has now won five out of their six Sun Belt Conference series. They’ve swept Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and now Marshall. Their conference record is now an excellent 14-4, and they’ve won 9 of their last 10 Sun Belt games.

A Strong Finish for the Chanticleers

This game showed just how powerful Coastal Carolina is this season. With a 30-10 overall record and a strong performance at home (17-3), they are clearly one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference. Their teamwork, power hitting, aggressive base running, and solid bullpen have all played a key role in their success. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be tough to beat going forward.

