Warm and Tranquil Until Midweek

Greetings from Orlando! I've been on the road attending the National Hurricane Conference this week, held here during even-numbered years and in New Orleans in odd-numbered years. It's been my privilege to attend, with several other state and local emergency managers from South Carolina also attending. Sessions have included information about new products from the National Hurricane Center, the future of hurricane forecasting, and plans to improve it. You'll notice changes in how forecasts and warnings are presented over time as we work to up our game. I'll write more about that as we approach the start of hurricane season.

Your humble author posed for a selfie near conference venue hotel Thursday afternoon.

I'm returning to South Carolina today. The weather for my drive looks excellent as an area of high pressure is settling into the Southeast in the wake of our midweek rain and thunderstorms. This feature will remain anchored over the region for a while, so our weather looks beautiful for this weekend and the first part of next week. Today started chilly, but we'll see a warmup over the weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful on both days, but you may notice a few high clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Saturday, then mainly in the low 80s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be manageably cool for sunrise services, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s northwest of I-85 to the upper 50s along our coast.

The warmup continues early next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s across the state each day, with only higher ground northwest of I-85 and some of our beaches holding in the 70s. However, high cloudiness could be more prevalent both Monday and especially Tuesday; clouds may start thickening ahead of our next weather system later Tuesday.

Our next opportunity for rain will come on Tuesday night or Wednesday as another cold front moves in; timing is in question right now. The timing will be important for what happens when the front moves through. We likely see showers and thunderstorms from the front. If the front moves through at night when it's cooler and more stable, the risk for severe storms will be less. If it moves through on Wednesday afternoon when it's warmer and more unstable, there will be a greater risk for severe storms. I'll be watching this as we get closer to the event.

Temperatures will step down behind this front at the end of next week. You can expect chilly mornings on Thursday and Friday, then cool afternoons despite sunshine. If you're in the Upstate north of I-85, keep an eye on the temperature forecast from your friendly neighborhood meteorologist later next week, as there is a chance for a damaging frost in that area.

My best educated guess for next weekend is that it could be another nice one. It's not a promise, but I hope I'm right as much as you do!

I know some of y'all are wondering where you should go for an ideal view of the total solar eclipse on April 8. I'm wondering, too; it's too early to give you good guidance. Texas tends to be sunnier this time of year than other parts of the path of totality (which does not cross South Carolina), but that's all I can tell you this far in advance. If you're planning to go, don't forget your eclipse glasses! It's only safe to look at the sun bare-eyed during totality. Even 1% of the sun's disk peeking around the moon can damage your unprotected eyes. I should be able to give you better cloud guidance next Friday.

A map from NASA showing the part of the United States that will see a total eclipse on April 8. South Carolina will see a partial eclipse that day.