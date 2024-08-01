Where to Donate: A Comprehensive Guide to Repurposing Unwanted Items

One of the most common barriers my clients face when decluttering is feeling unsure or overwhelmed about where to donate their unwanted items. My goal is to repurpose as much as possible to keep items out of the landfill and give them a new life. To help you navigate this process, I've compiled a list of places where you can donate or repurpose a variety of items. Some of these are local to the Charleston area, while others are national organizations. You can find a full list on my website here.

Seasonal Clothing and Linens - ECCO’s Clothing Closet provides clothing, shoes, and household linens for adults and children – all at no cost to the client. Due to limited storage, ECCO can only accept clothing items that are in season.

- ECCO’s Clothing Closet provides clothing, shoes, and household linens for adults and children – all at no cost to the client. Due to limited storage, ECCO can only accept clothing items that are in season. Housewares and Building Materials - The East Cooper Home Store, a Habitat ReStore, converts gently used furniture, appliances and building materials into Habitat Homes. They even offer pick-ups.

- The East Cooper Home Store, a Habitat ReStore, converts gently used furniture, appliances and building materials into Habitat Homes. They even offer pick-ups. Technology - Staples now offers recycling services for technology and electronics. Here is a list of items that can be recycled in-store.

- Staples now offers recycling services for technology and electronics. Here is a list of items that can be recycled in-store. Eyeglasses - Walmart Vision Centers partner with Lions Club International’s Sight Worth Sharing program to collect used eyeglasses to redistribute to those who need them most.

- Walmart Vision Centers partner with Lions Club International’s Sight Worth Sharing program to collect used eyeglasses to redistribute to those who need them most. Musical Instruments - Rock N’ Roll Rescue seeks to provide resources, including instruments, to children ages 9-14 who might not otherwise have access to music education programs.

- Rock N’ Roll Rescue seeks to provide resources, including instruments, to children ages 9-14 who might not otherwise have access to music education programs. Retired Flags - Several organizations coordinate flag retirements. In Mount Pleasant, you can visit the Flag Retirement Box at Boy Scouts of America Troop 20 at the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Church Street. The U.S. Flag Store offers an online search for locations near you.

- Several organizations coordinate flag retirements. In Mount Pleasant, you can visit the Flag Retirement Box at Boy Scouts of America Troop 20 at the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Church Street. The U.S. Flag Store offers an online search for locations near you. Additional Items - For most everything else, I suggest donating to Goodwill. As their website says “Basically, if you no longer need it, please consider donating it to Goodwill.” What is particularly impressive about Goodwill is that they channel the revenue from their stores into funding their workforce training programs including employment preparation and job placement services.

- For most everything else, I suggest donating to Goodwill. As their website says “Basically, if you no longer need it, please consider donating it to Goodwill.” What is particularly impressive about Goodwill is that they channel the revenue from their stores into funding their workforce training programs including employment preparation and job placement services. Textile Recycling- For any clothing item that is beyond repair, worn out or destroyed, check out Trashie’s Take Back Bag. Donations sites also won’t take used undergarments, so you can put those here too. You can help divert 15lbs from the landfill with each bag.

If you have items that seem difficult to donate, consider posting them for free on Facebook Marketplace or a similar site. For instance, I’ve recently helped clients post items such as a large collection of blank greeting cards, rolls of partially used wrapping paper, various office supplies (including dozens of boxes of paper clips), and even a Styrofoam cooler. This approach can put these items to good use and help you clear out your space.

Don’t let uncertainty about donation options prevent you from decluttering your home. If you need specific suggestions or further assistance, I am here to help. Together, we can make a positive impact by giving your unwanted items a second life.

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.