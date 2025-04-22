“Florida’s Musical Fame: These 3 Cities Are the Most Sung-About in the U.S.—Is Your Hometown a Hit?”

From country hits about small-town love to rap tracks celebrating big city life, music and cities go hand in hand. Every genre has its favorite places, whether it’s Nashville’s country roots, New York’s hip-hop culture, or California’s laid-back vibe. But when it comes to Florida, which city gets the most love in song lyrics?

Thanks to a new analysis by Casino.org, we now have an answer—based on real data from the world’s largest lyrics website, Genius.

How the List Was Made

Casino.org looked through Genius’ huge lyrics database to see which U.S. cities were mentioned the most in songs. They then compared that with YouGov’s list of popular U.S. cities to come up with the 27 most referenced cities in music.

To keep the results accurate, they left out cities with names that could be confused with other things. For example, they skipped Austin (Texas) and Phoenix (Arizona), since those names can also be used as people’s names or mean other things in songs.

Now, let’s dive into the results!

Top 10 Most Mentioned U.S. Cities in Songs

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis takes the top spot, thanks to its deep roots in blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll.

2. Nashville, Tennessee

The heart of country music, Nashville has inspired countless songs.

3. San Francisco, California

Mentions: 1,120 songs

Most Mentioned By: Watsky (11 songs)

4. Miami, Florida

Mentions: 1,100 songs

Most Mentioned By: Drake (28 songs)

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Mentions: 1,085 songs

Most Mentioned By: Rick Ross (16 songs)

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Mentions: 1,081 songs

Most Mentioned By: Future (8 songs)

7. New York City, New York

Mentions: 1,073 songs

Most Mentioned By: 50 Cent (16 songs)

8. Atlanta, Georgia

Mentions: 1,071 songs

Most Mentioned By: Gucci Mane (58 songs)

9. Los Angeles, California

Mentions: 1,070 songs

Most Mentioned By: The Game (24 songs)

10. Seattle, Washington

Mentions: 1,068 songs

Most Mentioned By: Jay Park (18 songs)

So, What’s the Most Mentioned City in Florida?

The answer is Miami.

With 1,100 mentions, Miami is the fourth most talked-about city in all of U.S. music, ahead of New York City and Los Angeles. From pop and hip-hop to Latin music and EDM, Miami’s influence is massive. Its vibrant nightlife, beach lifestyle, and diverse culture make it a popular setting in songs across genres.

Drake leads the way when it comes to talking about Miami—he’s mentioned the city 28 times in his lyrics. Whether it’s about parties in South Beach or relaxing under palm trees, artists can’t seem to get enough of Miami.

While cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville might seem like obvious choices when it comes to music references, this list proves that Miami is just as iconic in the world of lyrics. With its strong presence in rap, pop, and Latin music, Miami continues to shine as a musical and cultural hotspot.

Whether you live in one of these cities or just love hearing about them in your favorite tracks, it’s fascinating to see how much of an impact these places have on music.

