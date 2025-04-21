The team at StudyFinds.org used 11 different factors to rank the loudest states. Each factor was given a different weight based on how much it adds to everyday noise. These included:

Population Density (25%) – How crowded the state is

– How crowded the state is Number of Flights (15%) – How many planes fly in and out

– How many planes fly in and out Daily Commuter Traffic (20%) – How much road traffic there is

– How much road traffic there is Building Construction Permits (10%) – Ongoing construction work

– Ongoing construction work Public Transit Vehicles (5%) – Buses, trains, and more

– Buses, trains, and more Fatal Crash Rate (5%) – Often linked with loud traffic incidents

– Often linked with loud traffic incidents Homes Near Airports (5%) – Close proximity to loud runways

– Close proximity to loud runways Commute Time (5%) – Longer travel often means more road noise

– Longer travel often means more road noise Bar Density (4%) – Party scenes and nightlife add to noise

– Party scenes and nightlife add to noise Average Home Size (3%) – Smaller homes mean people live closer

– Smaller homes mean people live closer Household Size (3%) – More people in a home equals more sound

Using this data, Massachusetts came in at No. 2, just behind New Jersey.

What Makes Massachusetts So Loud?

According to the study, Massachusetts has about 900 people per square mile, making it one of the most densely populated states in the U.S. In addition:

Over 13,000 flights take off or land in the state every year.

take off or land in the state every year. Compact housing means people live closer together.

A lively nightlife adds to the sound, especially in cities like Boston.

adds to the sound, especially in cities like Boston. Public transit, construction work, and constant traffic add to the non-stop background noise.

The researchers summed it up perfectly: “Massachusetts’ compact living and bustling nightlife create a constant urban buzz that rarely dips below a dull roar.”

So, Who’s Louder Than Massachusetts?

New Jersey took the top spot as the loudest state in America. It had even more people packed into each square mile—1,267 residents per square mile—and over 50,000 vehicles on the road every day. It also sees nearly 14,500 flights per year, along with heavy public transit and an active bar scene, making it the noisiest place in the U.S., according to the report.

Top 10 Loudest States in America

Here’s the full list from the survey:

New Jersey Massachusetts Pennsylvania Florida Rhode Island Delaware Maryland Illinois Colorado Connecticut

Most of these states are either highly populated, have major cities, or are known for active nightlife and busy airports—all major causes of environmental noise.

Whether you’re walking through downtown Boston or catching a train during rush hour, it’s clear that Massachusetts is a state full of energy—and sound. While that may be part of its charm for some, for others it could be a bit overwhelming. Still, being ranked the second loudest state shows just how active and alive Massachusetts truly is. And if you want to escape the noise? Maybe head to one of the quieter corners of the U.S.

