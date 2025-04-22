Mississippi Is Officially Hangry—And This Study Proves Food Comes Before Everything Else!

We’ve all been there—snapping at someone over something small, only to realize later we were just hungry. That feeling of hunger turning into anger? It’s called being hangry, and it happens more often than we think.

But did you know your chances of getting hangry may depend on where you live? According to a study by Zippia, some states may have the perfect recipe for hanger, with poor access to food, limited break laws, and high rates of diabetes.

Let’s find out which U.S. states are the hangriest and whether your state made the list.

What Does “Hangry” Mean

The word “hangry” is a mix of hungry + angry. It describes that moment when your empty stomach makes you snap, get irritated, or feel upset over small things. The cause? Not eating on time.

How Zippia Measured Hanger Levels

To rank the hangriest states in America, Zippia looked at five key factors:

Number of Walmarts (for affordable food access)

Google search volume for “hanger”

Diabetes rates (linked to low blood sugar)

(linked to low blood sugar) Break laws (shorter breaks = less time to eat)

Now let’s check out the top 10 hangriest states in the U.S.

1. Maine

With only 3.1 fast food places per 10,000 people, limited quick food options, and a high diabetes rate, Maine tops the list. Even though it has okay break laws, it still ranks as the hangriest state in the country.

2. Mississippi

Mississippi has 86 Walmarts, but there’s no law requiring lunch breaks. That, plus a high diabetes rate, makes it a hangry hotspot.

3. Alaska

Alaska has only nine Walmarts and 2.6 fast food places per 10,000 people. Break laws only apply to minors, making it tough for adults to eat on the job.

4. Vermont

With just six Walmarts and 1.9 fast food joints per 10,000 residents, Vermont’s food options are limited. The law requires “reasonable” break time, but that’s pretty vague.

5. South Dakota

No required breaks and a 10.6% diabetes rate make South Dakota a tough place for anyone trying to avoid hanger.

6. Idaho

Idaho has only 27 Walmarts and low fast food access. Diabetes affects 10.3% of adults, which can make hunger-related mood swings more common.

7. West Virginia

West Virginia has better access to food, with 44 Walmarts and 5.3 fast food spots per 10,000 residents. But a 15.7% diabetes rate pushes it high on the hanger list.

8. Oregon

Oregonians search for “hanger” more than most states, and only have 3.6 fast food places per 10,000 people. That suggests people are hungry and looking for answers.

9. Montana

Montana’s biggest issue? No laws guaranteeing meal breaks. The state also has just 16 Walmarts, which limits quick food options.

10. Rhode Island

Rhode Island has only 2.5 fast food joints per 10,000 people, and more than 10% of adults have diabetes. Together, these put it in the top 10.

The Link Between Diabetes and Hanger

People with diabetes are more prone to low blood sugar, especially if they take medicine to lower it. One of the key symptoms of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) is extreme hunger—often leading to irritability and that classic hangry feeling.

Why Walmart Matters in This Study

Walmart was included in the study because it’s a popular place for affordable, quick access to food. Fewer Walmarts in a state can mean fewer low-cost food options, especially in rural areas.

Which State Is the Least Hangry?

Zippia’s report ends with a fun twist: the least hangry state in America. While that answer wasn’t revealed above, we know it’s the one with better food access, reasonable break laws, and a low diabetes rate.

Hunger affects your mood, your focus, and your daily life. While we all get hangry sometimes, where you live can make it worse. From no lunch breaks to limited food spots, these states show how small changes in policy or access can impact how people feel—especially when they haven’t eaten yet.

