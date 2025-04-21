Montana’s Most-Viewed TV Show vs. the Nation: Here’s How It Compares

Americans really love their TV shows—so much that the average person watches nearly 5 hours of TV every day, according to research from Zippia. Using Google Trends and the 100 most-watched TV shows on IMDB, Zippia found out which show is most popular in each state.

From teen dramas to crime thrillers, some states are rewatching old favorites, while others are discovering new obsessions. Let’s explore what your state—and your neighbors—are watching the most.

How the Study Was Done

Zippia took the top 100 most-watched shows listed on IMDB, then compared this list with Google search interest from each U.S. state. The goal was to find which show each state googled the most, revealing which series are truly loved across America.

Now, let’s check out some fun state-by-state highlights.

Alabama Loves Vampires

In Alabama, when football season is over, residents are turning to something a little more dramatic—and supernatural. The most popular show there is “The Vampire Diaries.”

This teen vampire series, based on the bestselling books, ran for eight seasons. With romance, suspense, and plenty of drama, it’s no surprise that Alabamians are hitting replay on this one.

What Are Other States Watching?

While the full list includes all 50 states, here are a few fun examples from around the country (we’ll keep adding as more states are revealed):

Alaska

(Your content stops here, but we can build this out more as data becomes available or supplied.)

Why People Keep Rewatching Their Favorite Shows

Old shows like The Vampire Diaries, Friends, or Breaking Bad keep coming up as favorites because people enjoy the comfort of a story they know. Binge-watching is easier when you know the plot, the characters, and the best episodes.

Also, during free time—like weekends, holidays, or even just winding down after work—TV is a simple way to relax. With streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, these shows are just a few clicks away.

What This Says About Entertainment Habits

Watching TV has become a big part of daily life in the U.S. People turn to shows for entertainment, background noise, or even just to feel less alone. Zippia’s data gives us a fun look at what kinds of stories people in different states enjoy most.

Some prefer thrilling mysteries, others love emotional dramas, and a few go for fantasy and sci-fi. This variety shows how TV continues to connect people—state by state and screen by screen.

TV is more than just something to watch—it reflects what people enjoy, relate to, and sometimes escape into. Thanks to Zippia’s report, we now know which shows are topping the charts in every state. Whether it’s The Vampire Diaries in Alabama or another fan favorite elsewhere, one thing is clear: America really loves its TV time.

So, the next time you’re wondering what to watch, you might just take a peek at what your state is loving the most. Who knows—you might discover a new favorite!

SOURCE