Screen Zombie Alert: Massachusetts Residents Are Addicted to Their Devices—Are You One of Them?

Social media is a big part of daily life in the United States. Whether it’s scrolling through Instagram, watching YouTube videos, or keeping up with friends on Facebook, most Americans spend a lot of time online. But some states are clearly more hooked than others. A recent report by Hennessey Digital shows which states are searching for social media the most—and the results may surprise you.

How the Study Was Done

To find out which states are most addicted to social media, Hennessey Digital looked at monthly search volumes for popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. They then calculated how many searches were made per 100,000 people in each state over a 12-month period. This helped show which states are the most focused on social media use.

Top 10 States Most Obsessed with Social Media

1. Oregon

Oregon came in first place, with a huge 140,376 searches per 100,000 people. YouTube was the most searched platform in the state, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

2. Maine

In Maine, people made 138,460 searches per 100,000 people. Most of these searches were for Facebook, with YouTube and Instagram not far behind.

3. Massachusetts

Massachusetts ranked third, with 138,266 searches per 100,000 people. YouTube was the most popular platform here, with over 53,000 searches alone.

4. New York

New York residents made 138,163 searches per 100,000 people. YouTube was the top platform, but Instagram and Facebook were also very popular.

5. Washington

Washington showed 136,373 searches per 100,000 people, with YouTube leading by a large margin.

6. Virginia

Virginia had 135,893 social media searches per 100,000 people. The most searched platform was YouTube, followed by Instagram and Facebook.

7. Maryland

Maryland’s numbers were close, at 135,873 searches per 100,000 people. YouTube stood out with more than 54,000 monthly searches.

8. Georgia

Georgia residents made 134,690 searches per 100,000 people, placing the state eighth on the list.

9. New Hampshire

New Hampshire had 133,911 searches per 100,000 people. Interestingly, the state’s governor took steps in 2023 to look into how social media affects children.

10. North Carolina

Rounding out the top 10 is North Carolina, with 133,110 monthly searches per 100,000 people. A local survey showed that while 83% of residents use social media, only 21% believe it’s a good thing.

Everyone Is Using It

While the top 10 states show higher activity, social media use is common across the entire country. According to Statista, over 302 million Americans use social media. That means 92% of the U.S. population is connected online in some way.

The Dark Side of Social Media

Even though almost everyone uses social media, many people believe it’s not actually helping society. A survey by Pew Research Center found that 64% of Americans think social media has a mostly negative effect on how things are going in the country. This concern is shared across many states, not just the ones at the top of the list.

From Oregon to North Carolina, Americans are clearly glued to their screens. YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram continue to dominate, but not everyone feels good about their social media habits. While these platforms help people stay connected and informed, they also raise serious concerns about mental health, privacy, and their impact on children. With social media becoming such a big part of everyday life, it’s no surprise that experts and lawmakers are calling for more research and stronger rules to manage its influence.

