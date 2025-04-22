“Single in Kentucky? Study Says You’re Doomed—Here’s Why Dating Here Is a Nightmare!”

Looking for love but feeling unlucky? It might not be you—it could be your location. According to a study by WalletHub, some U.S. states are simply harder places to find romance, fun, and dating opportunities.

Whether you’re swiping on dating apps or trying to meet someone the old-fashioned way, your state might be working against you.

WalletHub’s Study: How States Were Ranked

In 2023, WalletHub compared all 50 states using three main categories:

Romance and fun (like entertainment options and nightlife)

(like entertainment options and nightlife) Dating opportunities (number of singles, gender ratio, etc.)

(number of singles, gender ratio, etc.) Dating economics (affordability of dating)

Each state got an overall ranking based on its performance in these areas. Let’s take a look at the top 10 worst states for singles in the U.S.

1. West Virginia

West Virginia has held the bottom spot for years. It ranked 46th in dating opportunities and 42nd in dating economics, making it the hardest place to find love.

2. Arkansas

Arkansas came in 49th overall, with poor scores for both fun and dating chances. Its best score was in dating economics, but even that was only 34th.

3. North Dakota

Despite being 6th in dating economics, North Dakota had the worst dating opportunities (50th) and was 45th in romance and fun.

4. Wyoming

Wyoming placed 47th overall, scoring very low in dating opportunities and romance. However, it’s more affordable to date here, ranking 19th in dating economics.

5. Kentucky

Kentucky ranked 43rd for dating chances, 39th for dating costs, and 31st for romance and fun. Not terrible, but still in the bottom five.

6. Mississippi

Low entertainment options, like a lack of movie theaters, pushed Mississippi to 45th overall. It was 47th in romance and fun, though it performed slightly better in other categories.

7. Alaska

Alaska is beautiful, but not for dating. It ranked last for romance and fun, 46th for dating economics, and 31st for dating chances.

8. South Carolina

South Carolina has the best dating economics score (1st), but its high crime rate and low dating chances (48th) pushed it down to 43rd overall.

9. Alabama

Alabama placed 42nd overall, with low scores in romance and opportunities. It’s a bit better for budget-friendly dating, coming in at 20th in dating economics.

10. Montana

Montana closes out the list with 44th in dating opportunities and 32nd in romance. However, it’s 12th in affordability, which is a small win for singles living there.

What About Gender Balance

WalletHub also looked at the gender ratio among singles. This can affect how easy or hard it is to find a partner.

States with the lowest gender balance for singles include:

Georgia

Maryland

Utah

South Dakota

North Dakota

States with the most balanced gender ratios are:

Maine

Nevada

Vermont

Looking for Love? Here’s Where to Start

While these rankings may seem discouraging, there’s always hope. Many people use dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge to meet someone, no matter where they live.

Others find success the old-fashioned way—going out with friends, joining local events, or volunteering for causes they care about. It’s not just about where you live, but how you choose to connect.

If you’re struggling to meet someone, it may be time to look beyond your local area. This WalletHub study shows that your location can affect your dating chances—but it’s not the whole story. Love can still happen anywhere; you just might have to work a little harder in certain states. Whether you’re in West Virginia or Wyoming, knowing what you’re up against is the first step to improving your chances.

