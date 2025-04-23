South Dakota Lands on List of 15 States With Highest Insurance Rates

Having car insurance is a legal requirement in almost every U.S. state. But depending on where you live, the amount you pay for your policy can change a lot.

According to a recent study by Insure.com, drivers in some states are paying hundreds—or even thousands—more per year for their car insurance than others. Sadly, if you’re living in Louisiana, Florida, or California, you’re likely feeling the pinch.

How Was the Study Done?

Insure.com analyzed millions of records using data from Quadrant Information Services, covering:

51 million records

167 insurance companies

Over 34,000 ZIP codes

They based their comparison on a 40-year-old driver with a clean record driving a Honda Accord LX, covering 10,000 miles per year.

The Top 15 States With the Highest Car Insurance Rates

1. Louisiana

Average annual premium: $2,883

$2,883 Increase from 2022 to 2023: $348 (14%)

$348 (14%) Why so high? Frequent severe weather, high accident rates

2. Florida

Average annual premium: $2,694

$2,694 Increase: 24% in just one year

24% in just one year Why? Hurricanes, costly accidents, high repair bills

3. California

Average premium: $2,416

$2,416 Increase: $306 in one year

$306 in one year Why? Expensive car repairs and a rise in accident claims

4. Colorado

Average premium: $2,337

$2,337 Increase since 2021: 29%

29% Why? Worst auto theft rate in the country

5. South Dakota

Average premium: $2,280

$2,280 Increase in one year: 47%

47% Why? More drivers, more accidents, higher healthcare costs

6. Michigan

Average premium: $2,266

$2,266 Increase: Only 5%

Only 5% Why? Lifetime medical coverage for crash victims

7. Kentucky

Average premium: $2,228

$2,228 Increase: $359 in a year

$359 in a year Why? Personal injury protection required, high theft rate

8. Montana

Average premium: $2,193

$2,193 Increase from 2022: $442

$442 Why? High traffic death rates (20 deaths per 100,000 people)

9. Washington, D.C.

Average premium: $2,157

$2,157 Why? High population density and more chance of accidents

10. Oklahoma

Average premium: $2,138

$2,138 Increase: 26%

26% Why? People drive long distances, increasing risk

Honorable Mentions

11. Delaware

Average premium: $2,063

$2,063 Good news: A rare 3% decrease in rates

A rare in rates Still high due to dense population and repair costs

12. Rhode Island

Average premium: $2,061

$2,061 Increase: 20%

20% Why? Urban congestion and high traffic volume

13. Nevada

Average premium: $2,060

$2,060 Increase: Just 4%

Just 4% Why? Vegas nightlife, loose alcohol laws increase crash risk

14. New Mexico

Average premium: $2,049

$2,049 Huge jump: 35% in one year

35% in one year Why? Many uninsured drivers and weak enforcement

15. Texas

Average premium: $2,043

$2,043 Increase: 14%

14% Why? High population density and rapid city growth

Auto Insurance Is Getting Costlier in Many U.S. States

If you live in Louisiana, Florida, or California, you’re likely paying far more than the national average for car insurance. Even in places like South Dakota, prices have surged dramatically in just one year.

Factors like weather conditions, accident rates, car theft, population growth, and healthcare costs are all affecting what drivers pay. This is why it’s more important than ever to compare insurance rates and review coverage options annually.

SOURCE