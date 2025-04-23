Study Names Wisconsin Drivers Some of America’s Rudest—Are They Really That Bad?

We’ve all come across drivers who cut us off, ignore stop signs, or just seem to forget they’re sharing the road. But have you ever wondered if some states are worse than others when it comes to rude driving?
According to a recent Insurify study, the answer is yes—and some states are full of drivers who have more than their fair share of rude driving violations.
How Was “Rude Driving” Measured?
To find out where the rudest drivers live, Insurify looked at over 4.6 million car insurance applications from across the U.S. in 2022. They focused on violations that suggest poor road manners, such as:
- Failing to yield or stop
- Improper backing
- Passing when not allowed
- Tailgating
- Street racing
- Hit-and-run incidents
The national average for these types of violations is 1.68% of drivers. But in the top 10 states for rude drivers, this rate is at least 1.6 times higher than average.
Top 10 States with the Rudest Drivers
1. Idaho
- Rude drivers: 3.44%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 51% higher than national average
2. Alaska
- Rude drivers: 2.99%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a red light
- Rate: 44% higher than national average
3. Wisconsin
- Rude drivers: 2.95%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 43% higher than national average
4. Virginia
- Rude drivers: 2.82%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 40% higher than national average
5. Ohio
- Rude drivers: 2.68%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 37% higher than national average
6. Nebraska
- Rude drivers: 2.61%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 36% higher than national average
7. Georgia
- Rude drivers: 2.56%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 34% higher than national average
8. Wyoming
- Rude drivers: 2.52%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 33% higher than national average
9. Montana
- Rude drivers: 2.38%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 29% higher than national average
10. North Dakota
- Rude drivers: 2.31%
- Most common violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Rate: 27% higher than national average
Is Your State on the List?
If you’ve driven in any of these states and thought the road felt a little more chaotic than usual—you might have been right. Rude driving habits, especially failing to stop or yield, can seriously impact road safety.
While it’s easy to get frustrated behind the wheel, this list is a reminder that following basic traffic rules makes a big difference for everyone. So, no matter where you live, drive safe, stay calm, and always be respectful on the road.