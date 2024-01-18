5 Unique Ways to Celebrate Valentines Day in Charleston

Valentine's Day in Charleston is not just another date on the calendar; it's an experience wrapped in the warm embrace of Southern charm and unique festivities. If you're looking to step away from the cliché and dive into something distinctively delightful with your loved one, here are five unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in the Holy City:

Galentine's Seashell Jewelry Making Class with Senaa Soul

February 12th & 6PM l Wild Alabaster, Charleston, SC.

Dive into a sea of creativity at Senaa Soul's Seashell Jewelry Event. This unique gathering invites you to create your own piece of seashell jewelry, guided by skilled artisans. It's an intimate and hands-on experience where you can fashion a personal and meaningful gift, or simply enjoy the art of crafting with your loved ones. The event promises not only a creative outlet but also an opportunity to forge lasting memories, making it a perfect alternative to traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.

Buono San Valentino 2024 Tasting Menu at Sorelle

Wednesday February 14th, 2024 from 5pm - 9:45pm l Sorelle

For those with a penchant for culinary adventures, Sorelle presents the Buono San Valentino 2024 Tasting Menu. This Valentine’s Day, the restaurant offers an exclusive five-course menu featuring indulgent dishes like Pillows of Love Ricotta Ravioli, oysters, caviar, and lobster. It's more than just a meal; it's a gastronomic journey meticulously crafted to ignite romance. Reservations are highly recommended to secure your spot for this exquisite dining experience.

"Pocket Love" Valentine Art Workshop

Saturday, February 10th from 3:30 - 5pm l Indigo Reef Brewing Company

Get your creative juices flowing at the "Pocket Love" Valentine Art Workshop held at Indigo Reef Brewing Co. This unique event allows you and your loved one to get crafty by decorating four hearts with all supplies included. These charming creations can be hidden in lunch boxes, pockets, or purses as a delightful surprise for your sweetheart. It’s a creative and heartfelt way to express your love, making the ordinary moments extraordinary.

Valentine's Day Candle Making at Charleston Candle Co.

Wednesday, February 14 · 6 - 7pm l Charleston Candle Co.

Illuminate your love with a scent of affection by partaking in the Valentine's Day Candle Making class at Charleston Candle Co. This hands-on experience not only allows you to create a love potion-scented candle but also teaches you the art of crafting your signature scent. The class includes all the materials needed to create two 9-ounce candles, making it an intimate and memorable way to spend the evening with your significant other.

Candlelight: Valentine's Day Special featuring "Romeo and Juliet"

Multiple Dates l The Unitarian Church

Experience the enchantment of the Candlelight concert, bringing the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to one of Charleston's most awe-inspiring locations. Set in the historical and atmospheric Unitarian Church, this Valentine's Day Special promises a night filled with love-inspired music under the gentle glow of candlelight. The concert features a tentative program with heart-stirring pieces like Moon River, O Mio Babbino Caro, and the Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet. This 60-minute experience is accessible, accommodating a wide age range, and offers a chance to immerse in the melodies that have serenaded lovers through the ages. Make sure to secure your tickets early and prepare for an evening where music, romance, and the historic charm of Charleston intertwine.

In Charleston, SC, Valentine's Day is more than just a day for lovers; it's a celebration of love in all its forms. Whether it's spending time with a significant other, cherishing friendships, or indulging in self-love, these unique activities ensure that your Valentine's Day will be as enchanting as the historic city itself.