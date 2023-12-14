A Storm Brings High Wind and Rain Saturday Night Through Sunday Night

Key Points:

A storm with effects like a tropical storm will affect South Carolina late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Winds become strong late Saturday night and likely become strong enough to cause damage over the Coastal Plain on Sunday. The Central Savannah River Area, Midlands, and Catawba River Area may also see isolated wind damage.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday may lead to isolated flooding across the state, but the flooding risk is tempered by the dry weather of recent weeks.

Coastal flooding is likely at high tide on Sunday, but the magnitude of the flooding is uncertain.

A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out along our coast Sunday.

Get ready for a stormy day on Sunday. A storm now centered near the Four Corners and drifting eastward will join forces with another disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico to form an intense storm over the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. The storm will then track northeastward near our coast Saturday night through Sunday night, bringing gusty winds and soaking rain to the entire Palmetto State.

This loop of infrared satellite images from this morning shows the storm over the Four Corners drifting eastward and a band of clouds stretching across Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico, and Florida.

The rain will mostly benefit the Upstate because that area remains in a drought. I don't expect to see much flooding away from the coast because it's been dry through the fall, but the rain will come down hard enough to cause flash flooding in a few places as some streams and poor drainage areas become overwhelmed by the rainfall rates. Rainfall for most of the state looks to be in the 1-3 inch range with locally higher amounts. Some computer models show more rain and if that turns out to be correct, the flooding risk would be higher.

We're coming off a new moon phase, and the high astronomical tides are causing some minor flooding along our coast this morning. Thankfully, the astronomical tides are falling as the storm approaches because a period of strong onshore winds Sunday morning and midday will likely result in some coastal flooding. How serious this will be will depend on how well the strongest winds line up with the high tide on Sunday, and this isn't certain yet.

The wind will be our primary issue, especially along our coast. Winds will increase later Saturday night and then howl all day Sunday before lessening gradually Sunday night. I'm concerned about gusts of 50-60 mph along our coast, which would be enough to cause damage to more than just your Christmas decorations; there might be some tree and power line damage. There is potential for 40-50 mph gusts across the inland Coastal Plain, possibly into the Central Savannah River Area, Midlands and Catawba River Area. Isolated tree and power line damage can occur if this is correct. The rest of the state should see peak wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range, which limits the potential for damage.

This is a forecast weather map from the Weather Prediction Center for 7 a.m. Sunday, showing an intense storm centered over Florida and moving northward. Rain covers the state with a risk for thunderstorms along most of the Coastal Plain. The tight packing of isobars (lines of equal pressure) over South Carolina indicates the risk for strong wind.

The severe thunderstorm risk looks low with this storm, but I can't rule out an isolated relatively weak tornado or two along our coast, so keep that in mind.

So, this looks like a big storm for us. Think of it as a weak-to-middling tropical storm; it will have that level of impact. To be honest, I think the chances of this storm actually being a tropical or subtropical storm for a time while over the Gulf of Mexico isn't zero (though it's low) because the waters in that area are warmer than usual.

Sunday definitely looks like a lousy travel day. Allot some time this weekend to secure Christmas decorations if you have them out, especially those inflatables. Keep in mind that you may be without power for a time on Sunday or Sunday night. Finally, be prepared to deal with flooding if you live along the coast or in a flood-prone area inland.

There is still some wiggle room in the forecast at this range due to uncertainty. The stronger winds might affect more of the state if the storm tracks farther west than we think right now. There are also questions about the timing of the storm and how strong it will be while moving through South Carolina. So, keep in touch with the latest forecasts.

Another long stretch of tranquility will follow the storm starting Monday. I'll write more about next week's weather tomorrow.