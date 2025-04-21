Base ball loses 17-6 in the series finale against Charleston Southern

In the final game of their weekend series, Longwood University’s baseball team couldn’t keep up with Charleston Southern, falling 17-6 in a seven-inning game on Saturday afternoon. While Longwood had more hits in the match, one explosive inning by Charleston Southern completely turned the game around.

A Strong Start, But Trouble Came Fast

Longwood Lancers started off well. In the top of the second inning, Mikey Urbaniak hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Tre Keels, giving Longwood a 1-0 lead. However, Charleston Southern’s Lucas Pringle quickly responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the same inning.

The Lancers bounced back again in the third inning when Keels tied the game at 2-2. But then, things fell apart quickly for Longwood.

Charleston Southern’s Huge Third Inning

In the bottom of the third, the game completely shifted. Charleston Southern, also known as the Bucs, had a massive inning where they scored 10 runs. The highlight was a grand slam by Kaden Smith, who ended the game with five RBIs and a home run.

That third inning was a game-changer. Even though Longwood tried to catch up with an RBI double from Urbaniak and a two-run home run from Bentley Yeatts, it wasn’t enough. Charleston Southern kept scoring and didn’t let Longwood gain any real momentum.

Pitching Made the Difference

For Charleston Southern, Ryan DuSang came in as a relief pitcher and played a key role. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up just one run while striking out five. His strong performance helped keep Longwood from closing the gap.

On the other hand, Longwood’s starting pitcher, Ried Dittner, struggled. He gave up 10 runs in just 2.1 innings, despite striking out four batters. That early damage made it hard for the Lancers to recover.

Key Performers from Both Teams

Even though Longwood lost, some players still stood out. Tre Keels, James Nelson, and Mikey Urbaniak all had multi-hit games, showing their consistency at the plate.

Charleston Southern may have had fewer hits (9 compared to Longwood’s 10), but they made their hits count. The Bucs also benefited from eight walks, giving them more chances to score.

Final Score Summary

Longwood: 6 Runs, 10 Hits, 2 Errors

Charleston Southern: 17 Runs, 9 Hits, 1 Error

This game was a tough loss for Longwood, who are now 10-30 overall and 4-11 in the Big South. Despite collecting more hits, one bad inning cost them the game. Charleston Southern improved to 22-14 overall and 8-7 in conference play. For Longwood, finding ways to stop big innings like this one will be key as they try to finish their season strong.

