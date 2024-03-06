Baseball is on deck at Battery Gadsden Cultural Center

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center’s March talk – March 21 at 6 p.m. – is “Finding the Sweet Spot in the Palmetto State: Baseball in Charleston.” People have been playing baseball in Charleston since the game migrated south during the Civil War. The sport is something many people feel tied to in a personal way, but it also often supports and reflects cultural and social aspects of our nation’s history. Heather Rivet brings her experience from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum and explores the legacy of America’s pastime in the Lowcountry.

Rivet is a public historian with a background in program planning and management at several museums and cultural organizations. She holds a bachelor’s in history and historic preservation from Eastern Michigan University and an master’s in public history from the University of Western Ontario. One of her favorite experiences is the summer she interned at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. A lifelong baseball fan, Rivet enjoys learning about the cultural and social impacts of America’s pastime – and leaves the statistics to the mathematicians in her family.

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is a nonprofit that supports and promotes the arts, culture, historic preservation, history and natural environment of Sullivan’s Island. The more we know about our community, the more we can enjoy its rich heritage. Our programs are made possible through annual membership contributions and dedicated volunteers.

BGCC's will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan's Island. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.