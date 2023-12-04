Battery Gadsden Members Treated to Second Annual Dinner

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Rob Byko, right, was honored as this year’s winner of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Volunteer of the Year award. Presenting him with a certificate of appreciation was BGCC President Mike Walsh.

One of the most popular benefits of membership in Battery Gadsden Cultural Center has become the Lowcountry feast for its current members.

On Friday evening, Nov. 3, about 80 people gathered on the grounds of Battery Gadsden to enjoy an evening of food and fellowship. The autumn weather was perfect, just chilly enough to make the glowing firepit worthwhile. The setting outside the old artillery battery was accentuated by a perimeter of tiki torches, and the food, again provided by Jamie Westendorf’s catering, was delicious: pulled pork, Lowcountry boil, a fabulous Mediterranean tomato salad, and, of course, banana pudding and praline cookies.

Adele Tobin, vice president of the group, noted, “It’s amazing. You take a nice evening with good food and drink, then offer people the chance to get together with old friends and to make new ones, and you have the perfect recipe for a good time. You don’t have to do anything fancy. This is what community is all about.”

An addition to the food and fun was the announcement by BGCC of its Volunteer of the Year award. This year’s recipient is Rob Byko, who has donated his remarkable talents to the group by photographing nearly every one of its events over the past several years. Those photos have then been seen on the BGCC website, in its social media and on event posters like those announcing the annual Carolina Day celebration. Rob’s efforts are deeply appreciated.

“We continue to pursue our mission of preserving the island’s culture of both history and art in every way possible,” said BGCC President Mike Walsh. “We plan to have another full schedule of programs in 2024, starting in January with a presentation by renowned nature photographer Cacky Rivers. Ever-popular historian Dr. Nic Butler will be back in the spring, and we’re planning a memorial lectureship as a way to honor our dear friend and historical consultant, the late Roy Williams.”

Additionally, the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center’s oral history project continues to grow, with the 14th interview soon to be added to the collection at the Lowcountry Digital Library.

“Our board is constantly looking for new ways to serve the community and provide benefits to our members,” Walsh said. “But this evening’s dinner is far and away our favorite way of saying thanks to our members and supporters.”

Based on remarks heard afterward, everyone in attendance felt the same.