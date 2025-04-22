“Breaking: SLED Takes Over Berkeley County Brush Fire Case—What Sparked the Flames? Officials Tight-Lipped!”

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday along Charity Church Road. The affected stretch is between Cainhoy Road and Highway 41. As a safety measure, that part of the road is now closed in both directions.

What’s the Current Situation?

The fire is still active as of Monday morning. Smoke can still be seen in the area, and visibility on the road is low. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is under control and the road is reopened.

Is Anyone in Danger?

Thankfully, county officials confirmed that no homes are in danger, and no injuries have been reported. The fire seems to be limited to brush and vegetation at this point.

Who Is Investigating?

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Because of this, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to investigate what may have started it. Officials are taking the matter seriously to ensure public safety.

How Long Will the Road Be Closed?

There is no exact time for when Charity Church Road will reopen. Authorities say it may be closed for several more hours as crews continue to handle the fire and make sure it’s safe for traffic again.

What Should Drivers Do?

If you usually travel through this area, you should take a different route. Also, be prepared for smoke in the nearby regions, which could affect visibility while driving. Stay tuned to local news or traffic apps for updates on the road reopening.

A brush fire that began late Sunday night has shut down part of Charity Church Road in Berkeley County, South Carolina. No injuries or home damages have been reported, but the fire remains active, and state police are now investigating the cause. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area for safety reasons. Stay safe and informed by following official updates as the situation develops.

